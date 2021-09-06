RISE Worldwide takes home multi-faceted mandate for Abu Dhabi T10

T Ten Sports Management has awarded RISE Worldwide a multi-layered and multi-year mandate for the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10. RISE Worldwide, India’s sports first company, will be the exclusive partner to the Abu Dhabi T10 - for broadcast production, global media rights and sponsorship package to build strategic brand partnerships.

For the Indian firm RISE Worldwide, the multi-tasked, multi-year mandate from Abu Dhabi T10 is a validation of its rapid growth as a holistic end-to-end sports portfolio since the incorporation in January 2021 as an independent firm (formerly IMG-Reliance), focused on sports development, talent management, brand consulting, production, media rights and sponsorship solutions.

Says Nikhil Bardia, Head - Sponsorship & Talent, RISE Worldwide, “We are excited to have been presented with the opportunity to facilitate an end-to-end package for the unique and exciting Abu Dhabi T10 League. RISE Worldwide has the expertise and the proficiency in offering a wholesome experience to its clients. We are confident in enabling Abu Dhabi T10 achieve its goals through structured strategic brand partnership and global audience.”

Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket said, “Together with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Department of Culture & Tourism, we are thrilled to partner with RISE Worldwide as we continue to evolve the brilliant Abu Dhabi T10 into one of cricket’s most exciting destination events.

RISE driving the global audience and international viewership firmly enhances our gold star product within Abu Dhabi’s world-class sports portfolio.”

Mubashir Usmani, General Manager, Emirates Cricket Board said, “Emirates Cricket’s goal, in support of and commitment to the ‘Abu Dhabi T10’ has been to create a brand that is on par with the world’s best sports-entities.

We are delighted to see the T10 grow to now be a 15-day-tournament and embrace a carnival-like atmosphere in celebrating everything that is energetic and engaging about our game. Undoubtedly, the T10 format is the fastest growing format of the game today, and we are encouraged with the initiatives and partnerships that show the same passion and commitment. Emirates Cricket are delighted to have RISE Worldwide join us on this journey as a premier facilitator in media strategies.”

Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman, Abu Dhabi T10 said, “The Abu Dhabi T10 today is one of the most watched Tournaments in the world. The T10 format has struck a chord with all cricket fans globally and therefore it is imperative for us to have the best strategic partners on board throughout all facets of the business. RISE Worldwide is one of the best end-to-end service providers in the sports industry. With their expertise, brand Abu Dhabi T10 will scale greater heights and be at par with the top leagues in the world.”

Cricket’s fastest format, the Abu Dhabi T10, featuring eight teams will be held from 19 Nov to 4 Dec 2021 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. For India, the Abu Dhabi T10 will be broadcast on Viacom18’s boutique network of 5 channels.

