Deccan Gladiators signs 9 sponsors ahead of Abu Dhabi T10

With less than 10 days for the start of Abu Dhabi T10, Deccan Gladiators have signed nine sponsors.

1NE is the Premium Sponsor and Baskin- Robbins is the team’s Official Sponsor.

“Brands like 1NE, Insiya and Kenza have all joined the team in the capacity of Premium Sponsors. While, Baskin-Robbins, Shivoy Group and Clubhouse Amritsar will be the Official Sponsors, Kragbuzz, a premium athleisure and sportswear brand approved by ICC, have bagged the rights as the Apparel Partners of the team. Arean comes in as the Hygiene Partners of the Gladiators,” read an official statement.

About the associations, Deccan Gladiators team owner Gaurav Grover said: “We extend a warm welcome to all the sponsors on behalf of the entire team of Deccan Gladiators. This couple of months has been a roller-coaster and we are happy that these brands have come forward and extended their support towards the team.”

Deccan Gladiators marketing head, Udit Vats added: “It was crucial for us to comeback stronger after the pandemic. The treat still looms large around us, but with these associations it has provided the Gladiators some much needed morale-booster before the event. We would like to thank these sponsors for believing in our values and supporting us in these difficult times. We are looking for one big season ahead of us and without their support, it won’t be possible.”

