Eros Now announces streaming and branding partnership with 2020 Abu Dhabi T10 tournament

Eros Now, owned by Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC), announced a streaming and branding partnership with 2020 Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament, the fourth edition of the tournament and the second held in Abu Dhabi. Eros Now, is also the official team sponsor of Team Abu Dhabi. As part of the multi-year deal, Eros Now will LIVE stream the popular cricket tournament in significant international markets, such as Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada.

India's online video market, according to a recent report by Media Partners Asia, is expected to reach $4 billion by 2025, and sports viewership will be instrumental to this growth. Cricket fans, worldwide, have been exploring the best of tournaments on streaming platforms and are willing to pay for premium content. The addition of the Abu Dhabi T10 live-stream to Eros Now should drive incremental platform usage and boost the brand's growth among global cricket fans.

Abu Dhabi T10 will take place from January 28 to February 6, satiating the growing demand for “cricketainment” internationally. As Team Abu Dhabi's Title sponsor, Eros Now aims to create a deeper connection with its subscribers in the Middle East and 12 significant international markets that widely follow Indian content and cricket by live-streaming the entire cricket tournament that features some of the best international players.

Commenting on the development, Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now said, "The content available on streaming platforms is evolving with the continuous change in audiences' demand for preferred content. Live cricket streaming is another avenue for Eros Now to deliver the best of content to sports lovers in international markets. Thus, the Abu Dhabi T10 is the perfect association for us to enter into the sports live streaming category and take a step further to drive growth momentum."

Matthew Boucher, CEO, Abu Dhabi Cricket added, “Global multiplatform viewership in priority tourism source markets is a key driver behind our 5-year 2019-2023 agreement to be the host destination of the Abu Dhabi T10. In this digital age, we are thrilled to offer cricket fans the best of the sport - and the best of Abu Dhabi - through Eros Now, which has a massive audience base globally.”

Eros Now subscribers residing in any of the listed 12 international countries (Australia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, USA and Canada) can access all the LIVE games and highlights of Abu Dhabi T10 at no additional charge.

