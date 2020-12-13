Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in TRP case

He is the 13 person to be arrested so far, reportedly a day ahead of his anticipatory bail hearing

Mumbai Police has arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in the fake TRP case. He is the 13 person to be arrested so far, reportedly a day ahead of his anticipatory bail hearing. Prior to this, Ghanshyam Singh, Republic’s Head of Distribution was named in the charge sheet.

The fake TRP case broke out in October when Nitin Deokar, a Hansa employee filed a complaint, stating that certain TV channels were manipulating viewership numbers by paying certain bar-o-meter households.