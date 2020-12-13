Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in TRP case

He is the 13 person to be arrested so far, reportedly a day ahead of his anticipatory bail hearing

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 13, 2020 11:53 AM
VIKAS KHANCHANDANI

Mumbai Police has arrested Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani in the fake TRP case. He is the 13 person to be arrested so far, reportedly a day ahead of his anticipatory bail hearing. Prior to this, Ghanshyam Singh, Republic’s Head of Distribution was named in the charge sheet.

The fake TRP case broke out in October when Nitin Deokar, a Hansa employee filed a complaint, stating that certain TV channels were manipulating viewership numbers by paying certain bar-o-meter households.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Vikas khanchandani TRP scam Republic CEO
Show comments
You May Also Like
kevin vaz

Kevin Vaz named CEO - Infotainment, Kids & Regional - Star & Disney India
1 day ago

BBC Studios - Lionsgate Play

BBC Studios partners with Lionsgate Play in India for Premium British Dramas
2 days ago

coca-cola - for media creative agency

Coca-Cola launches global creative and media agency reviews: Reports
2 days ago