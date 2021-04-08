Rajesh Mehta appointed Chief Strategy Officer at Medulla Communications

Mehta has worked in leadership positions on renowned brands such as JWT, FCB India & Jakarta, Contract Advertising, Triton, etc.

Medulla Communications a healthcare advertising agency that focuses on consumer healthcare and pharmaceutical communications and advertising has appointed Rajesh Mehta as its Chief Strategy Officer from March 2021.

Rajesh brings in over 25 years of diverse experience across India and South East Asia. Created award-winning ideas, recognized by juries across the world. He has worked in leadership positions on renowned brands such as JWT, FCB India & Jakarta, Contract Advertising, Triton, etc. Consistently building strong brand properties, with disrupting breaking campaigns for clients like Kellogg’s, Fonterra, J&J, Amul, Eureka Forbes, SC Johnson, Lupin Life, Birla Sun Life, Godrej, ITC Foods, Adani Wilmar, HDFC Bank, etc.

Praful Akali, Founder & Managing Director, Medulla Communications said “I welcome Rajesh Mehta to Medulla Communications and am confident that his leadership experience along with his industry experience and approach will assist in solidifying Medulla’s core values i.e. to make healthcare communications more consumer-friendly.”

Speaking on his appointment Rajesh Mehta said “While I have worked on many consumer health brands, I believe that this is an area with a lot of potential and a huge impact on consumers’ lives. Being part of a specialist healthcare agency can help me meaningfully contribute, with better solutions”.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)