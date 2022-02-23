R360 joins hands with BIAL for innovative customer engagement program

The loyalty program will deliver a personalised experience to passengers at BLR Airport, and bring together all services and offerings under one digital app

R360, a digital customer engagement, loyalty management and reward fulfillment company, has partnered with Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport).

Through the partnership, R360 will design, execute and manage the Customer Engagement Program that will provide an end-to-end rewarding experience for passengers at BLR Airport. Aimed to enhance and add value to the passenger journey, the program will provide an expansive array of additional benefits when accessing top-tier brands across the retail and F&B categories.

The technology underpinning the loyalty program will deliver a personalised experience for each member, bringing together all the services and offerings under one digital app.

Rohit K Pandey, CEO of R360 said, “It gives us immense pride to partner with BIAL, the operators of an award-winning airport that has gone above and beyond in spearheading customer satisfaction. It is in their DNA to evolve and elevate the customer experience at BLR airport and it comes as no surprise that they have embarked on this journey to create a first-of-its-kind Airport customer engagement program. Our endeavor will be to leverage our years of experience in loyalty, dovetailed with our technological capabilities, to create a world-class customer engagement program that will usher in a new world of rewards and privileges for every passenger walking through BLR Airport.”

Hari Marar, MD & CEO, BIAL said, “Aimed at establishing BLR Airport as a destination rather than just a transit point, we have been continuously bringing in initiatives that help in transforming the passengers’ experience across every single touch point. The airport attracts a huge footfall of not just passengers, but a community of people, who venture out to indulge in memorable experiences at well-curated retail brands and an array of exclusive F&B outlets. We are optimistic that our partnership with R360 for a customer engagement program will offer a unique and differentiated value to our passengers.”

Speaking on the innovative program that is aimed to deliver an array of benefits, BIAL’s Chief Commercial Officer Kenneth Guldjberg said, “We are excited that this collaboration with R360 is taking place in time before the launch of the new Terminal 2 (T2) at BLR Airport. With the addition of T2, the airport is aimed to offer more than 100 new commercial outlets giving even greater choice for our passengers. Our vision is to communicate and stay engaged with our customers, rewarding them while experiencing our various commercial establishments across the airport ecosystem, and ensuring they are benefited every step of the way.”

