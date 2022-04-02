BIAL set to award advertising media rights for Kempegowda International Airport

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is all set to award the contract for managing advertising media rights at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The duration of the contract will be 12 years.

The company had invited a Request for Proposal (RFP) on 28th January for establishing, operating, maintaining, and managing advertising media at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. The last date for submission of proposals was 29th March. Email queries sent to BIAL for the story remained unanswered till the time of filing this report.

The tendered locations included Terminal 1, Terminal 2 (Including 3 iconic locations), Multi-Model Transport Hub, Landside, and Airport city development. Eligible bidders had to procure an RFP document for a fee of Rs 4 lakh. They also had to provide an earnest money deposit of Rs 25 lakh.

As per the tender notice, the bidders were required to have a minimum of three years of experience as of 31st March 2021 in direct operations of Transit Advertising business at Airports/ Cruises/ Metro Rail Stations/ Railways Stations/ Shopping Malls/ Bus Shelters/ Hotels.

The bidder who had an annual turnover of Rs 50 crore in any of the last three financial years (FY19, FY20, FY21), as per the audited financial statements available was eligible to participate in the bidding.

In the case of a consortium, at least one member of the consortium had to meet the annual turnover criteria in the last three financial years till FY21. Bidders also had to provide Annual Reports and Certificate from the Statutory Auditor to substantiate the same.

For existing concessionaires at BIAL, the Bidder/all the Consortium partners had to clear outstanding dues with BIAL as of 31st December 2021. Further, a consortium partner was required to have at least 40% ownership in the consortium to have its experience considered while evaluating the eligibility criteria and evaluation.