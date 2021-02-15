BIAL names dentsumcgarrybowen as as lead communication partner for next 3 years

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Bengaluru office

Bangalore International Airport has brought on board dentsumcgarrybowen (dmb) India, the integrated agency from the house of dentsu international, as its lead communication partner for the next three years. For the record, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) is the operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB/BLR Airport).

The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and will service the brand from its Bengaluru office.

Speaking about the new partnership, Indrajeet Mookherjee, President South, dmb India said, “In the brand communication business, there are once in a lifetime opportunities, and partnering with an airport brand is definitely one. We are truly delighted to have won this mandate and looking forward to embarking on this journey with Team BIAL.”

Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, BIAL added, “Over the years, BLR Airport has grown in scale and stature. Airports today are becoming destinations by themselves. We are delighted to partner with dentsumcgarrybowen to build our brand journey that will bring alive a multitude of products, themes and experiences.”

It is pertinent to note here that the busiest in South India and the third-largest in the country, BLR Airport welcomed 33.3 million passengers in FY 2018-19. Awarded by SKYTRAX as the Best Regional Airport in India and Central Asia in 2020, BLR Airport enables journeys, creates experiences and touches lives as the new gateway to India.

