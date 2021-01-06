Quint Digital Media proposes appointing CEO Ritu Kapur as MD

, will consider the appointment of CEO Ritu Kapur as Managing Director following Raghav Bahl's resignation from the post. The proposal will be considered by the board and shareholders in due course. The board of Quint Digital Media, which owns and operates digital news platform thequint.com , will consider the appointment of CEO Ritu Kapur as Managing Director following Raghav Bahl's resignation from the post. The proposal will be considered by the board and shareholders in due course.

"We have been informed by the Board of Directors of the Company in respect of the ongoing deliberations in relation to the proposal to consider Ritu Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, for appointment as the Managing Director of the Company," Quint Digital Media said in a regulatory filing.



"The proposal for appointment of Ritu Kapur (Co-Founder, Promoter and wife of Raghav Bahl), as the Managing Director of the Company would be considered by the Board of Directors, including the relevant committees thereof, and shareholders in due course in accordance with the prescribed regulatory procedure," it added.



Ritu Kapur is the co-founder and CEO of The Quint. She has driven digital innovation at Quintillion Media from starting the innovation lab, to launching a health vertical – FIT, to driving the fight against misinformation with a fact check initiative - WebQoof.



On 30th December, the company had informed that Raghav Bahl has resigned as the Managing Director of the company with effect from 29th December 2020. He will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the company.



"In terms of the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the 'LODR Regulations'), we would like to inform you that Raghav Bahl (DIN: 00015280) has resigned as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. closure of business hours of December 29, 2020. Further Raghav Bahl will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the Company," the company had said in a regulatory filing.