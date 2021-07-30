Q1FY22: Marico reports 31% growth in revenue at Rs 2,525 crore

Marico Limited has announced its Q1 FY22 results. The company has reported a consolidated revenue YoY growth of 31 per cent, from Rs 1,925 crore in Q1FY21 to Rs 2,525 crore in Q1FY22. The revenue growth came with underlying volume growth of 21 per cent in the domestic business and constant currency growth of 21 per cent in the international business.

There was a growth of 8 per cent in consolidated profit after tax (PAT), rising from Rs 331 crore in Q1FY21 to Rs 356 crore in Q1FY22. The consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 481 crore in Q1FY22, 3 per cent higher than Rs 467 crore in Q1FY21.

The advertising and sales promote expenses was 6.9 per cent of revenue in Q1FY22, compared to 7.2 per cent in of the revenue in Q1FY21.

Commenting on the results, Saugata Gupta, MD & CEO commented, “We have started the year with a healthy quarterly performance especially under the challenging circumstances arising due to the severe second COVID wave in India. The core portfolios continued to deliver good growth in the Indian business, while the new launches in Foods are rapidly gaining scale. Each of international businesses also recovered well on a year-on-year basis, thereby reaffirming stable medium-term growth prospects. We will continue to prioritize volume-driven growth and franchise expansion in the medium term, by focusing on growing and premiumising the core, aggressively scaling up foods, building a portfolio of strong digital-first brands and investing in distribution expansion.”

