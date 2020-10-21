Prasar Bharati can now directly assign production houses for national projects

This is as per the policy guidelines for commissioning of programmes approved by the Prasar Bharati board in its 163rd meeting

Prasar Bharati, the public broadcaster, can now directly assign production of content for projects of Strategic, National, Iconic significance to reputed/eminent production houses, creative directors and producers in conformity with the various provisions in the Prasar Bharati Act, 1990 as per the guidelines approved by Prasar Bharati Board.

The board in its 163rd meeting, held on October 15, has approved ‘Policy Guidelines for Commissioning of Programmes under DAP (Direct Assignment Process)’.

These Guidelines are applicable across Prasar Bharati in supersession of the process laid down for DAP in all earlier/existing policies.

As per the guidelines, from time to time the Prasar Bharati management shall shortlist topics/subjects/themes of iconic/strategic/ national significance

for direct assignment.

The management will with due diligence identify reputed production houses, creative directors, producers who could be considered for direct assignment.

All such shortlists shall be informed to the relevant Board Committee prior to initiating the DAP process.

Any suo-motu proposals on topics/subjects/themes of iconic/strategic/ national significance from reputed/eminent production houses, creative directors, producers shall also be placed before the relevant board committee for shortlisting and further reference to the DAP Empowered Committee for evaluation.