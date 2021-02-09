Pradeep Bhandari quits Republic Bharat

Senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari has quit Republic Bharat as its Consulting Editor. He announced his resignation on Twitter: “I've submitted my letter of resignation to #Republic. Wishing #Arnab and team good luck for the future.”
I've submitted by letter of resignation to #Republic. Wishing #Arnab and team good luck for the future.— Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) February 9, 2021
Bhandari is also the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Jan ki Baath, an independent global on-ground public opinion technology company. His previous experience includes working as Youth Wing Coordinator with Thalassemia And Child Welfare Group, an NGO, and a teacher at Pink Flower Public School.
