Pradeep Bhandari quits Republic Bharat

Senior journalist Pradeep Bhandari has quit Republic Bharat as its Consulting Editor. He announced his resignation on Twitter: “I've submitted my letter of resignation to #Republic. Wishing #Arnab and team good luck for the future.”

Bhandari is also the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Jan ki Baath, an independent global on-ground public opinion technology company. His previous experience includes working as Youth Wing Coordinator with Thalassemia And Child Welfare Group, an NGO, and a teacher at Pink Flower Public School.

