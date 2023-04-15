Senior journalist Shamsher Singh set to join upcoming news channel
The channel will be backed by a big business house
Senior TV journalist Shamsher Singh and former Managing Editor of Hindi news channel 'Bharat24' is all set to helm an upcoming news channel.
As per sources, the name of the channel will be unveiled in the coming days and the new channel will be backed by a big business house.
It may be noted that before joining 'Bharat 24', Shamsher Singh was serving as the Managing Editor of Zee Media's Hindi news channel 'Zee Hindustan'. Prior to that he was associated with 'Republic Bharat'. He has also served stints at India TV and India News.
Singh started his career with 'Aaj Tak' and served a 16 year long stint at the channel. He is the recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for 'on the spot' reporting. Apart from this, he has also been awarded the Dilip Singh Journalism Award in the past for his remarkable contribution in the field of journalism.
TDSAT directs Kerala Communicators Cable to restore signals of Star channels
Relief operative till next hearing on May 12
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:40 PM | 1 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has directed Kerala Communicators Cable (KCCL) to immediately restore the signals of Star channels immediately.
TDSAT has ordered the restoration of the signal within 24 hours. This is an interim relief and will be operative till the next hearing of the case, mentioned TDSAT. The next hearing will be on May 12, 2023.
The petition in this regard was filed with TDSAT by Star. KCCL, a major distributor of television channels in Kerala, had discontinued the signals of television channels offered by Star India. In its submission with TDSAT, Star claimed that KCCL stopped all its channels without giving any notice to either them or the subscribers.
Zee Media rolls out linear avatar of Zee Kannada News
The channel will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 4:12 PM | 2 min read
Zee Media has announced the launch of Zee Kannada News linear channel, primarily focusing on hyperlocal content.
“With this launch, ZEE Kannada News looks forward to provide a nationalist view of daily news events to the widespread TV audience spread across the five divisions of Karnataka - Bengaluru, Belagavi, Mysuru, Ballari, and Kalaburagi,” the network said.
The launch event of ZEE Kannada News linear channel was held in Bangalore. This on-ground event was graced by dignitaries like Nitte Santosh Hegde (Supreme Court (retd.) Justice, former Karnataka Lokayukta), Ba Ma Harish (President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce), Bhaskar Rao (Former Police Commissioner of Bangalore) Abhishek Ambarish (Actor), Pragathi Shetty (Rishab Shetty’s wife) Aniruddha Jatkar (Actor)
“Till date, Zee Kannada across digital platforms has been successful in comprehensive and unbiased news coverage on social, political issues along with entertainment programs from Karnataka, India and worldwide. Zee Media observed that content consumption patterns have been changing constantly. Around 90% of video consumption happens in local languages in India, and 75% of TV content is consumed in the Kannada language in the Karnataka market. Taking into consideration the market demand via successful programming across different platforms, Zee Media took a step forward toward capturing a larger viewership through the launch its linear channel,” read a release.
Commenting on the development, Abhay Ojha, CBO, ZMCL, “Zee Media network continues to be the catalyst for change. We, at Zee Kannada, acknowledge the fact that there’s need for a voice that is unbiased towards the local political influences. The linear avatar of Zee Kannada will primarily focus on the informative aspect of hyper-local news in Kannada, thus becoming the voice of Kannada. Our entire team of reporters and producers aim to provide real-time analysis and produce inspirational stories about people, society and health.”
“Zee Kannada has been catering not only to urban cities but also believes in delivering news in the regional language of Karnataka. Taking into consideration the trust built by the channel and the increase in viewership via digital platforms, the linear launch is a strategic business move and generate cross-platform avenues. Being an election year, our goal is to become number one, in terms of revenue and 5X growth across the network” added Anindya Khare, Marketing Head, ZMCL.
Sony Sports Network extends partnership with UEFA
The network has acquired exclusive media rights, TV and digital, to UEFA EURO 2024 and UEFA EURO 2028
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 11, 2023 1:55 PM | 3 min read
Sony Sports Network has extended its collaboration with Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the governing body of football in Europe.
As part of the deal, the broadcaster has acquired the exclusive media rights for all the UEFA National Team competitions scheduled between 2022-2028 and will showcase the UEFA EURO 2024 & 2028, along with its European Qualifiers and Friendly Matches. The UEFA tournaments will be available exclusively on both linear television in the Indian subcontinent, including India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka, as well as live-streamed on their on-demand OTT platform SonyLIV.
Sony Sports Network will live telecast UEFA EURO 2024, featuring all the top national teams from Europe.
The much-anticipated marquee tournament starts on 14th June 2024 and will be hosted in Germany, with the Final scheduled on 14th July in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. To qualify for UEFA EURO 2024, the teams must go through the European Qualifiers which will take place from March 2023 until March 2024 with the Play-Offs. The qualifiers will be played between 53 teams across ten groups in the round-robin format and will also be live telecast on Sony Sports Network.
Sony Sports Network will also broadcast all the matches of the UEFA Nations League. The final act of the competition, the UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 will go underway from 14th June 2023 between Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, and Italy.
Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer - Distribution & International Business and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India: “We're thrilled to announce that Sony Sports Network has extended its partnership with UEFA and secured the rights to the UEFA EURO 2024 and 2028 editions, further cementing our commitment to delivering premium quality football on a massive scale. With the acquisition of exclusive television and digital rights in the Indian sub-continent, we're excited to bring the tournament to viewers in multiple languages, ensuring that fans can experience the thrill of one of the biggest events in football. UEFA commands some of the most premium football properties, and this association expands our football portfolio with an additional 1300 football matches making us the premier destination for European football in India.
There is a high attraction for the marquee UEFA EURO tournament, featuring the top European footballing nations, both with advertisers and viewers in India. And this was evident in the successful broadcast of UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Sports Network in which the viewership impressions were more than triple of UEFA EURO 2016 along with over 65 brands that associated with our network for the prestigious tournament across our linear and digital platforms.”
Guy-Laurent Epstein, Director of Marketing, UEFA, says: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Sony Sports Network as the home of UEFA National Team Football in the Indian subcontinent until 2028. Fans in the region will be offered an extensive and excellent coverage of UEFA’s European National Team Football portfolio which includes the European Qualifiers, UEFA Nations League, UEFA EURO 2024, and UEFA EURO 2028, with all matches broadcast on linear television and the digital platform SonyLIV.”
BARC - An unknown territory
Guest Column: Markand Adhikari, Chairman & Managing Director of SAB Network, questions the imbalance in BARC ratings
By Markand Adhikari | Apr 10, 2023 6:51 PM | 4 min read
Last week’s BARC ratings have shaken the industry. I am neither carrying a brief for any network nor do I have to. But when you suddenly see that Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Kuttey’ has overtaken Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathan’ in viewership terms, then there will definitely be a surprise wave and one would like to go into the logistics of such figures.
The channel which has predominantly ruled the charts for many years is suddenly replaced by an unknown player. I myself was surprised. I dialled a few friends and asked them whether they had heard the name of that particular player. Nobody had. Then to be further sure, I told my research team to make about a hundred random calls and take a straw poll if anybody had heard of this player. The result: Most did not know about it, they had not even heard the name, and the few who had heard the name had never watched that channel.
This has become a continuous phenomenon in the BARC ratings. If you judge the top 10 rated entertainment channels, the two prominent players who really invest a lot in content (fiction and reality) are replaced by some unknown players who run lousy syndicated content on their channel.
That raises an important question. In a country where people are becoming so progressive, how come their viewing habits and content choices are becoming so regressive? What are the criteria? Which are the houses being monitored? Yes, it is understandable that not all households will agree to this ‘intrusion’ of weekly monitoring, but is it the case that we are monitoring only those houses that are accommodative? I am not hinting at any monetary rewards, but if only cooperative households are available, then that surely affects the sample. So, how genuine and authentic are the samples?
I do not doubt the credibility of BARC management. They claim 30% of the sample houses are free-to-air homes. This might be because India is a very diverse country, in socio-economic terms. But do these 30% homes make so much difference that their choices overpower the rest 70%?
This imbalance in the rating outcome gives agencies and planners a bigger hand in negotiations, even with the real top players. Ultimately, this will not help any of the channels and the overall industry. As it is, the Indian media, particularly the TV channels, get one of the lowest advertising rates in the world.
As far as the news channels are concerned, two networks have already withdrawn from BARC and two other major networks are on the verge of quitting. In the news category, being among the Top 10 matters in more ways than one. For the news channels, ratings are important not only for selling inventories but also for flaunting their influence in the area they operate in – that is, in getting access to the newsmakers for news reporting and showing their impact. If top news networks start withdrawing from the BARC system, ultimately only Top 3 will remain in it – that too, only if the second and the third player are ready to accept that their position is not Numero Uno.
As per BARC, it can’t satisfy each and every player. It monitors 170 news channels, and even if it satisfies 15% of them, the rest 85% will never be satisfied. We can easily understand the position of BARC. But one thing has to be accepted that its numbers are like exit poll numbers and we never come to know the real counting numbers because only miniscule homes (less than 0.1%) out of 21 crores TV houses are measured.
One more point worth mentioning here is that, YouTube numbers cannot decide the supremacy because BARC is not into digital viewership measurement. But the reality is that, for news, people are day by day switching more to the digital mode rather than the linear TV set.
BARC replaced a private measurement company a few years back. BARC is an industry body and its stakeholders include all three pillars of the industry – broadcasters (linear & digital), agencies and advertisers. Thus, it is the industry that runs the BARC ultimately. If majority stakeholders are not satisfied by its working, it’s high time they asked the management for a diligence report.
Ultimately transparency matters. As I noted earlier, the main question remains about the homes where meters are installed. Of course, BARC cannot disclose the details of such homes and they don’t have to. But more transparency in its replies will help dispel the prevailing confusion.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
Media bodies oppose TRAI suggestion for comprehensive legal framework: Report
TRAI floated a consultation paper in January asking for feedback from stakeholders regarding a joint framework for telecom and broadcasting services
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 8, 2023 4:15 PM | 1 min read
A number of media bodies have together opposed a suggestion put forth by TRAI with regard to forming a comprehensive legal framework for telecom and broadcasting services, as per a media report.
The Indian Broadcasting and Digital Foundation (IBDF), Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA), Association of Radio Operators for India (AROI), and All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) have all said that there was no need for a separate comprehensive code to address the convergence between broadcasting and telecommunication services.
According to the report, while IBDF has said that both telecom and broadcasting need separate laws, AIDCF opines that it was too early to establish a comprehensive policy. DNPA too, as per the report, has stated that the consultation paper was based on "flawed understandings".
It may be noted that in January TRAI floated this consultation paper asking for feedback from industry stakeholders regarding a joint framework.
AIDCF may appeal against Kerala HC’s dismissal of writ in NTO 3.0 case: Report
Early this week, a single-judge bench said AIDCF had failed to establish illegality in the New Tariff Order
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 8:51 AM | 1 min read
Members of the All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) are considering appealing against the Kerala High Court's dismissal of the federation's writs early this week, media networks have reported.
The writs had challenged the 2022 amendments to TRAI’s regulations and tariff order regarding the provisioning of TV channels.
Reports quoting anonymous sources say that the members will be analysing the grounds on which their petition was rejected.
The single-judge bench said AIDCF had failed to establish "illegality, arbitrariness and unbridled exercise of power" with respect to the New Tariff Order.
Our shows are largely driven by strong consumer insights: Kevin Vaz
Vaz, Disney Star Head – Network Entertainment Channels, spoke to e4m on Star Plus completing 150 weeks in the leadership position, the Sunday programming strategy, advertisers’ response and more
By Sonam Saini | Apr 6, 2023 8:31 AM | 3 min read
Disney Star's Hindi General Entertainment channel (GEC) Star Plus completed 150 weeks in the leadership position last week.
According to BARC data, the channel has maintained leadership in the Hindi Speaking Market (HSM) U, MF 15+, weekly GRP, 7PHGEC, week 18, 2020 to week 7' 2023 and week 9 '23 to week 12 '23.
Kevin Vaz, Head – Network Entertainment Channels, Disney Star, spoke to exchange4media on the channel’s 150 weeks of leadership. According to Vaz, the success can be attributed to the unwavering support and loyalty of viewers, who are the guiding force for the channel's content strategy.
'By analysing consumer behaviour and preferences, we are able to create relatable and authentic stories that resonate strongly with Hindi-speaking audiences. Our characters are not just relatable but also aspirational, creating a deep connection with viewers daily," said Vaz.
Last October, the channel decided to extend its fiction programming line-up to seven days a week. Earlier, it was six days a week.
As per Vaz, the strategy was to serve the entertainment needs of viewers. "There was an existing demand amongst fans for the continuity of our shows all through the week. Our shows and characters enjoy popularity and fans want to engage more with our stories and characters – what better way to do this than have seven-day programming. Sunday programming has become a natural part of viewers’ routine through the week. They have shown increased stickiness to primetime, along with a doubling in Sunday primetime ratings."
The move was a clear indication that the channel’s focus currently was on fiction programming. Asked about non-fiction shows, Vaz said, "The content we offer is determined by our viewers, and we are constantly receptive to incorporating new content styles."
The focus has always been on showcasing journeys of strong women who have overcomed several obstacles, he added.
"These aspirations are relatable and inspiring to viewers today. Our constant endeavour has been to incorporate both relatable and motivational elements into our content, making viewers feel they can achieve their dreams too."
Vaz also highlighted that on any given week, Star Plus has leadership in a minimum 7 out of 10 slots in the category and so the success cannot be attributed to one show alone. "It is the love for the characters across stories along with the variety we bring that has kept viewers tuned into Star Plus. ‘Anupama’ has been the top show in the category for 120 weeks and ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ is the second biggest show for close to 80 weeks."
Not sharing much on the impact on the channel’s ad rates, Vaz said, "Our priority has been to provide viewers with top-notch content that they can enjoy daily, with commercial success following naturally."
He further said that the advertisers are happy with the success. "Brands continue to recognize the distinct advantage that they get through a deep association with Star Plus in achieving their business outcomes. A wide spectrum of categories, including Food & Beverages, personal care, home care, Automobiles, BFSI and E-commerce, has been consistent in using Star Plus as their leading advertising destination."
Speaking about the new line-up, Vaz informed us there were several concepts that the channel was working on. "Our choice and selection of which shows to green light have been largely driven by the strong consumer insights we gather from the markets."
