Prachar Communications wins SBI's media account worth Rs 250 cr

Mumbai-based Prachar Communications has won banking major SBI's media account. The account size is estimated at Rs 250 crore.

"We have got the SBI account after six years. We lost the account in 2014 and now we have got back the account. We are elated to win back the SBI account," said Prachar Communications MD Rajesh Jain confirming the development to exchange4media.



Prachar won the account following a multi-agency pitch in which 26 agencies had participated. "Although SBI has not given the account size. I think it is around Rs 250 crore," Jain noted.



He also informed that SBI has invited a pitch for the creative mandate as well. "We have won the media mandate. Separately, they have called for a pitch for advertising account also," he added.



Jain said that Prachar will craft a creative media strategy for SBI. "Our strategy is to make SBI top of the mind brand. We will have a dedicated team that will service the SBI account from Mumbai," he said.



Recently, Prachar had won the WoW Skin Science account. "Recently, we won WoW Skin account which is very big. Few agencies pitched for the account but they invited us to handle this account. This account will be Rs 40 crore in the first year," Jain noted.

