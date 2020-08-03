Pomelo Digital appoints Sanjay Trehan as Digital Advisor

Sanjay Trehan has been appointed as the Digital Advisor to Pomelo Digital. Trehan is an experienced digital maven with about 30 years of experience & a proven track record in advertising and new media.

Sanjay Trehan said “Am delighted to be a part of Pomelo, the momentum agency, and keen to make a difference to its offerings. Digital marketing is on the cusp of a transformational journey for brands and advertisers, and it will be gratifying to contribute to Pomelo’s focus on harnessing data, marketing automation and technologies to optimise the messaging and reach for their clients. Given the track record of the promoters, we are in for an exciting time.”

Sanjay Trehan also provides consulting services to some of the top brands in digital media, marketing, and online advertising, as well as start-ups in India. He has also helped several companies scale their business using strong partnerships, new monetization models, content syndication, content mix and tiering video, and audience acquisition strategies.

Before running his consulting practice, Trehan held senior leadership positions at HT Media, Microsoft, NDTV Convergence, and Times Internet. During his time at these companies, he led digital and new media initiatives across web, video, and mobile categories.

Sonya Sahni, Director & CEO at Pomelo Digital said “We are building our digital branding agency on the triad of data, technologies and marketing automation competencies, and we are excited to bring on board Sanjay’s expertise in mentorship and advisory. His vast experience in advertising & new media will help Pomelo to unravel the compelling space of online marketing, marketing automation, advertising, customer acquisition and building sustainable communities”.