Sanjay Trehan joins EssentiallySports as Advisor

Digital-first media house EssentiallySports, owned by Full Spectrum Services LLP, announced the appointment of Sanjay Trehan as an Advisor to the company. Trehan is a digital media industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience. Discussing the new appointment, Suryansh Tibarewal, Co-Founder, EssentiallySports, says, “I think we as a company have made a lot of progress in the digital space over the last few years and this association with Sanjay will help our young team of 150+ to evolve even more and synergize the team's energy. His expertise and experience in customer acquisition and developing new revenue models is going to set the pathway for our company's future.”

Trehan is a leading CXO consultant in the new media business and works with a number of industry giants. As a digital visionary, he has a keen interest in technology and works in an advisory role with top brands in digital media, marketing, and advertising. He is associated with a number of new-age companies including Adtech firm, AdPushup and London-based digital subscription platform, Evolok. He mentors young companies to help scale their business, audience acquisition, and explore new revenue streams.

In the past, Trehan held leadership positions in top media companies like NDTV, HT Media, Times Internet, etc. He also headed MSN at Microsoft India. As a pioneer of the digital revolution in the media industry, he spearheaded digital and new media initiatives for these companies. He was a key player in developing GTM strategies for their global partnerships and expansion.

Talking about his association with EssentiallySports, Trehan said: “I am very excited to come on board and looking forward to contributing to the onward march of this disruptive digital content bandwagon whose oyster is the world. EssentiallySports’ remarkable traction in the sports content space in a hyper-competitive market like the US is the stuff of digital folklore. It opens up exciting new possibilities.”

The company is a leading publisher of ‘sports news and features’ with “The Fan's Perspective” on UFC, NBA, NFL, NASCAR, eSports, Tennis, Formula 1, Boxing, WWE, and Golf. The seven-year-old company has grown consistently in the past. And this distinctive association is going to create new synergies to help the company capitalize on its strengths.

EssentiallySports was founded in 2014 by Harit Pathak, Suryansh Tibarewal, and Jaskirat Arora. In the past couple of years, the budding sports media startup has grown multifold. It has a user base in 150+ countries and caters to 30M+ readers monthly. This association with an industry veteran promises propelling growth. It will bring in years of expertise to help EssentiallySports strengthen its foothold in the sports media industry.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)