Partho Dasgupta's bail plea in TRP case adjourned to Feb 15

Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing of ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta’s bail plea in the TRP case to February 15, according to media reports.

Dasgupta’s lawyers would first seek to withdraw his petition submitted to the Supreme Court. His counsel Shardul Singh said that the petition was filed only on “health grounds” and not “on merit.”

Special public prosecutor Shishir Hiray informed Justice PD Naik that despite Dasgupta’s side informing about withdrawing the petition on February 2, it was pending.

Reports say that Hiray accused Dasgupta of “forum shopping,” a charge that was denied by the former BARC CEO’s counsel.

As per the SC order, the hearing in Dasgupta’s petition was through video conferencing and that his lawyers had sought a two-week adjournment to file an application for amendment.

The court informed that the matter was listed after Dasgupta’s counsel made a telephonic request.

His lawyers informed that there was a mistake as the advocate on record in the SC was instructed to withdraw it. “The second para of the SC order records that a call was made to take up the matter, that would have been for withdrawal,” informed the counsel.

Singh informed that the plea was filed with Dasgupta was in the hospital while in custody last month on urgent health grounds.

But the sessions court rejected his plea and now he is seeking bail on both health and merit of the case.

