Outlook Group names Ashish Jha as Editor for Outlook Traveller

Jha has worked across print, broadcast, and new media in his corporate journey of over one and half-decade and has also supported National Geographic Traveller India on special projects

With acute focus on growth and expansion, The Outlook Group is embarking on an aggressive roadmap for titles across its publishing spectrum. As a part of the growth plan, Ashish Jha has been appointed the Editor of Outlook Traveller — an illustrious travel content destination of India.

Ashish has worked across print, broadcast, and new media in his corporate journey of over one and half-decade. With his deep understanding of the media industry and audience behaviour, he has captained content products from the stage of infancy and helped turn them into successful businesses. A strong storytelling and product management professional, he has worked as an editorial leader with media titles like AutoX and NDTV Convergence, and supported National Geographic Traveller India on special projects. He has also spent time with media agencies like Ideate Labs and Publicis Groupe, and contributes to WION, a global television news channel.

Indranil Roy, CEO, Outlook Group, said, “It is great to move into the next phase of growth, and by getting Ashish to lead from the front, we expect Outlook Traveller to be steered on to a rewarding journey. We are going to implement robust digital frameworks, leverage our print legacy and move to strategies that are going to be unique to the brand and will propel us towards immersive experiences and lasting partnerships across industries. Ashish established a great sync with our vision and I look forward to Outlook Traveller making new discoveries in the content and platform landscapes.”

Meenakshie Mehta, Publisher, Outlook Traveller, said, “The last couple of years have been exceedingly difficult for the entire news and niche media industry. At Outlook Traveller, we have thought of new constructs with Ashish and their implementation will enable us to grow the product across print, digital, and special projects. It is great to have him on board and drive the brand ahead with a fresh approach.”

Ashish Jha, Editor, Outlook Traveller, said “It is wonderful to have been given the opportunity to work on a brand as prestigious as Outlook Traveller. There are immense opportunities to explore and we’ll unpack several new ways to grow it strongly. I look forward to working with people across departments and hope to collectively take this iconic media title to greater heights.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)