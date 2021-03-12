Ogilvy appoints Kedar Mehta as Head of Consulting for its Experience Business in India

In his last assignment, Mehta was the Program and Marketing Lead of Reliance Jio

Ogilvy India is pleased to announce the appointment of Kedar Mehta as Head of Consulting for its Experience Business in India.

Mehta has 18 years of experience working across HANSA Customer Equity, TCS, KPMG and Reliance Jio. In his last assignment as the Program and Marketing Lead of Reliance Jio, Kedar led Program Management for Jio Prime (their Personalised Commerce and Customer Engagement Business). Prior to Jio, he played an instrumental role in establishing the KPMG Digital Customer practice and Retail & CPG Consulting practice for TCS Emerging Markets.

His major work contributions lie in the areas of Customer Experience, Digital Transformation and Marketing & CRM. He has driven successful customer-focused programs for the likes of Bata Emerging Markets, Tesco HSC, CEAT, Vodafone India, Carphone Warehouse (UK), Fidelity Investments (US), Celio, Tata Sky, Hypercity and Tata Starbucks.

A design-thinking practitioner and a thought leader, he has led industry thought leadership with the likes of RAI, FICCI and World Retail Congress in the retail and consumer domains. Kedar also writes a weekly ‘consumer-focused’ newsletter called “Outside In” that makes for interesting reading.

On the appointment, Kunal Jeswani, CEO, Ogilvy India, commented, “Clients increasingly turn to Ogilvy to help drive growth through every brand expression across every customer experience. Our Experience Business, aligned to our Global Martech Centre of Excellence, delivers Ogilvy’s trademark creative across the customer journey. Connecting with consumers in modern, surprising ways – focused on delivering growth for our clients. Kedar is a critical part of this vision. He is deeply customer focused and knows how to build and deliver programs that drive growth – from customer acquisition to increasing transaction volume and value to customer retention and loyalty.”

Kedar Mehta added, “I like to play the role of a Customer Chair in most conference room discussions, and I strongly believe that the Ogilvy Experience Business will play that pivotal role for businesses focused on their CX and Digital initiatives. Ogilvy has the skills, tools and credentials to shape next generation Experiences for Brands. I am really energized to accelerate this practice in the Indian market.”

