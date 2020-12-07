News18 Network appoints Pawan Sharma as Sales Head, Focus, Hindi and Language Cluster

In his last stint, Sharma was the National Sales Head, Display & Branded Content for Bindass

News18 Network today announced the appointment of Pawan Sharma as the Sales Head, Focus, Hindi and Language Cluster. In his role, Pawan will be responsible for unlocking the potential for the Network’s Focus segment in the general news.

“With his vast sales experience across top media brands, Pawan will draw on his expertise to develop new services and ever more effective brand solutions. He will report into Mayank Jain, CEO, Hindi News Cluster and Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO, Languages, News18 Network,” the company said.

Prior to joining News18 Network, Sharma has been associated with renowned top media brands such as Disney, Star and Big FM. In his last stint, he was the National Sales Head, Display & Branded Content for Bindass.

“With the tremendous engagement in the past few months, the television news segment is poised for the next phase of growth. As News18 Network’s viewership continues to reach new heights, it has conceptualised, developed and executed pioneering projects such as Young Genius, Jai Hind Samman, and Musicathon. With Pawan spearheading the innovative branded content and IPs along with high performance solutions for advertisers and partners, the Network will continue to further invest in developing the segment,” the company added.