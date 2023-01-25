Josh Talks’ Pawan Sharma joins B4U as CRO

Pawan Sharma has quit Josh Talks and joined B4U as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The development has been conformed to e4m by highly placed sources.
At Josh Talks, Sharma was the business head, leading the revenue and branded marketing division for the company.
Earlier, Sharma was associated with Network18 for over one year. He joined the network as National Head Revenue (Focus-Hindi and Regional News) in November 2020 and quit in December 2021.
Prior to joining News18 Network, Sharma was the National Sales Head, Display & Branded Content for Bindass. In the past, he has worked with The Walt Disney Company for over 11 years. He joined the company in 2009 as a head-priority team (North, East, and South)- UTV Movies & Action and was later promoted as Regional Sales Head for UTV Action and World Movies in 2013. He was also associated for Reliance Big Entertainment.
Mona Jain to join Zee News as Chief Revenue Officer
This will be Jain’s second stint with Zee
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 7:54 PM | 1 min read
Mona Jain, who has resigned as ABP News Network’s Chief Revenue Officer, will join Zee News as its Chief Revenue Officer. The development was confirmed to e4m by highly placed sources.
This will be Jain’s second stint with the Zee group. Before joining ABP Network in November 2019, Jain had spent six years in Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd. (ZEEL), serving as Executive Vice President, AD Sales.
A veteran media professional, Jain has more than 30 years of experience in media marketing and promotions. Prior to her tenure in ZEEL, Jain was the CEO of Vivaki Exchange for almost nine years, where she was designated as India Head – Strategic Investments. She has also worked at Cheil Communications and Mudra Communications in the past, where she held the positions of Executive Director and Media Director respectively and was responsible for setting up media for various brands. She started her career with Hindustan Thompson Associates (HTA) and holds vast experience in the field of communications and marketing.
Scarecrow M&C Saaatchi elevates Mustafa Kapasi to ECD
He has spent seven years in Scarecrow
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 3:46 PM | 2 min read
Ad agency Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has announced the elevation of Mustafa Kapasi to the role of Executive Creative Director.
Kapasi brings with him a rich experience of nearly 21 years of writing and leading a copy team, the agency said.
He has spent seven years in Scarecrow and has handled an eclectic mix of brands including Future Generali, Adani Gas, Mahindra Trakstar, Wagh Bakri, Business Standard, Vimal, Spykar and many more.
Says Raghu Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Mustafa is an exceptional human being who thoroughly deserves this promotion. He has a unique combination of creativity, resilience and a hunger for learning that sets him apart. What I’m most impressed about is his ability to adapt and re-invent himself in the ever-changing digital landscape, which is a testament to his commitment to always get better, at whatever he does.”
Says Manish Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Mustafa is a true leader who can inspire, motivate and improve his team members. He is a great listener and his life experience allows him to come up with great insights in our conversations. One of his best qualities is that he inspires trust and has a fantastic work ethic, which is very rare to find. I wish and hope that Mustafa will continue to blossom in Scarecrow and create some more great campaigns.”
Says Mustafa Kapasi,"I am continually impressed by the agency's focus on simplicity and creating disruptive yet effective campaigns. Even after eight years, this approach remains as refreshing as it was when I first joined. The culture of adapting and evolving while constantly pushing boundaries and avoiding comfort zones suits me quite well. I am grateful to Raghu and Manish for entrusting me with this opportunity. And a shout-out to my current and previous bunch of crazy creative colleagues who helped me make this possible."
Some of his most visible campaigns in Scarecrow include the award-winning Spykar Blue Film Festival campaign, Varuna Pumps’ Rukmi Bai, Republic Day film for Ambuja Cements, the LSF campaign for Nahar Amrit Shakti, MumBye for Adhiraj Developers and the Insight Out campaign for Business Standard.
CollegeDekho appoints Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer
Upadhyay has earlier worked with Tata Group, Western Union, Thomas Cook, Zee Group and Talentedge
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 3:03 PM | 2 min read
Higher education services platform CollegeDekho has appointed Abhinav Upadhyay as Chief Marketing Officer. Upadhyay will drive all aspects of brand and product marketing besides building the next chapter of growth for the company through Innovations and transformative efforts across its entire spectrum of products and services.
Upadhyay has nearly two decades of leadership experience while spearheading product innovation, brand management, and marketing for leading Indian and multinational corporations like the Tata Group, Western Union, Thomas Cook, Zee Group and Talentedge.
Commenting on the appointment of Abhinav Upadhyay as CMO, Ruchir Arora, Co-Founder and CEO of CollegeDekho said, “We are delighted to welcome Abhinav to CollegeDekho. He comes with a diverse experience in leading marketing & innovation across a range of various industries and had his own entrepreneurial stint as a start-up leader. We are confident that his expertise in marketing & growth and vast knowledge of the Indian consumer will help us take CollegeDekho to newer heights. His profound ability for product innovation and brand building will be crucial in CollegeDekho making a quantum leap in the future”
Commenting on his new role, Abhinav Upadhyay, Chief Marketing Officer - CollegeDekho said, “The opportunity to build a powerful brand and business in the education sector in India is truly amazing. I am delighted to partner with Ruchir, Saurabh and Rohit along with the entire CollegeDekho team in their mission of building the CollegeDekho as the largest, most loved and respected student guidance ecosystem from India. To enable more and more Indian students to fulfil their dreams truly excites me and I’m extremely thrilled about driving transformative growth for CollegeDekho as well as for myself.”
An alumnus of Mudra Institute of Communications (MICA), Abhinav has led businesses and brands across categories for nearly 2 decades. He has launched and scaled multiple products and offerings while bringing transformational leadership across Brands, Products, Services and cultures across a wide range of industries like Telecom, Global Remittances, Foreign Exchange, Prepaid Cards, Payments, Online Forex, Education and Edtech. Abhinav was also selected by Niti Ayog as a Mentor of Change for Atal Innovation Mission for mentoring students across India.
Abhinav has also been an entrepreneur across food and sustainability while working with farmers and consumers alike and has also been a marketing, growth, sales, products and innovation consultant for various companies. He’s also been a speaker at multiple marketing conclaves and writes about marketing, technology, startups, growth and all things innovations across a range of publications.
Garage Worldwide gets Sanjay Deshmukh as CEO
Deshmukh specialises in brand and business growth strategies, brand communication, social media research, political risk communication, digital marketing and data-driven marketing strategies
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 2:32 PM | 3 min read
Design, digital and content agency Garage Worldwide appoints Sanjay Deshmukh as the CEO. Over the years, he has worked on a number of brands and categories from FMCG to banking, fashion, telecom, tourism, automobile, technology, and politics and created successful brand stories and growth strategies. He has also helped the IIT start-up group with GTM strategies.
Sanjay Deshmukh, CEO, Garage Worldwide said “Throughout my career in various capacities, I have worked with a number of entrepreneurs and I have admired their passion and instinctive risk-taking abilities. My role at Garage in that sense was a perfect opportunity because it is driven by a passionate founder like Raj Kamble. We already have a talented group of people, recognition as the best digital agency of 2022 and an impressive list of clientele. Our aim is to become the best creative digital agency both in terms of content and performance. The difference between good and engaging content depends on an agency’s willingness to push the envelope and we’ll do just that.”
Sanjay has rich 25 years of experience in brand and business growth strategies, brand communication, social media research, political risk communication, digital marketing and data-driven marketing strategies. He started his career with RKS-BBDO in 1990 and moved ahead with Enterprise-Nexus, and Mudra-DDB Bangalore.
In his wide career span, Sanjay has travelled across countries to work across industries for data-driven strategies & more. Joining Garage Worlwide Sanjay has come a full circle starting from Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Dubai, and back to Mumbai.
Raj Kamble, Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Famous Innovations said “Garage possesses the ideal fusion of media know-how, tech savviness and creative spark. All of these areas in India have enormous potential, and the country’s digital revolution is just about to take off. We’ve seen the actual power of digital over the past few years, and we are eager to make the most out of it at Garage. With Sanjay’s onboarding as the CEO, we look forward to making Garage- the best digital agency in India. Sanjay has mastered the art of creating excellent brand growth strategies and communications and thereby is well deserving of the position of CEO. We wish him luck and tons of creative ideas for this new role and we hope to grow together in the process.”
Garage Worldwide is an award-winning digital and design agency. Johnson Tiles, South Indian Bank, Plum Cosmetics, Pernod Ricard India, Kshaar Salts many more are among its current clientele and the agency has also delivered great work for brands like Cipla, Times Group, Columbia Pacific Communities, Haier, Taneira Sarees, Vadilal Ice-creams, Anarock Realty, Communiti Brewery, Supr Daily in the past.
Joy Chakraborty to move out of Zee Media
Chakraborty took over as Chief Business Officer in August
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:41 AM | 1 min read
Joy Chakraborty has decided to move out of Zee Media, according to highly-placed sources in the industry. He took over as its Chief Business Officer in August and retained the role even after the restructuring of Zee Media Corp in November last year.
Chakraborty was overseeing Marketing, Distribution and Revenue functions for the media conglomerate.
During the restructuring, he was also elected to the Executive Board of the company.
Chakraborty has close to three decades of experience in media. He is a Harvard alumnus and has held leadership positions at TV18 and the Times of India Group.
Ruchir Khanna to take over as COO of Firstpost
Prior to this, Khanna was the COO of Asianet Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 11:45 AM | 1 min read
Ruchir Khanna has been appointed as COO of Firstpost, according to sources who are privy to an internal email.
With close to two decades of experience in product development, growth, and marketing, Khanna has held leadership positions at Times Internet, Asianet, Hike Messenger, India Today Group and Yahoo! India.
Prior to this, he was the COO of Asianet Digital. Before that he served as Head of Product and Growth at Times Internet, where he was responsible for driving growth for properties such as The Times of India, NewsPoint, and Gadgets Now.
Chris Macdonald to step down as McCann's Global Chairman & CEO
Macdonald has been with the agency for 18 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 24, 2023 10:44 AM | 1 min read
McCann's Global Chairman and CEO Chris Macdonald has said that he will be stepping down soon.
Macdonald, who has been with the agency for 18 years, will be going back to the US for personal reasons, reports said. He took over as Global CEO in 2021.
Daryl Lee will now take over the global role. Lee returned to McCann Worldgroup in July 2022.
