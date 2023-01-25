Josh Talks’ Pawan Sharma joins B4U as CRO

Ad agency Scarecrow M&C Saatchi has announced the elevation of Mustafa Kapasi to the role of Executive Creative Director.

Kapasi brings with him a rich experience of nearly 21 years of writing and leading a copy team, the agency said.

He has spent seven years in Scarecrow and has handled an eclectic mix of brands including Future Generali, Adani Gas, Mahindra Trakstar, Wagh Bakri, Business Standard, Vimal, Spykar and many more.

Says Raghu Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Mustafa is an exceptional human being who thoroughly deserves this promotion. He has a unique combination of creativity, resilience and a hunger for learning that sets him apart. What I’m most impressed about is his ability to adapt and re-invent himself in the ever-changing digital landscape, which is a testament to his commitment to always get better, at whatever he does.”

Says Manish Bhat, Co-founder of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, “Mustafa is a true leader who can inspire, motivate and improve his team members. He is a great listener and his life experience allows him to come up with great insights in our conversations. One of his best qualities is that he inspires trust and has a fantastic work ethic, which is very rare to find. I wish and hope that Mustafa will continue to blossom in Scarecrow and create some more great campaigns.”

Says Mustafa Kapasi,"I am continually impressed by the agency's focus on simplicity and creating disruptive yet effective campaigns. Even after eight years, this approach remains as refreshing as it was when I first joined. The culture of adapting and evolving while constantly pushing boundaries and avoiding comfort zones suits me quite well. I am grateful to Raghu and Manish for entrusting me with this opportunity. And a shout-out to my current and previous bunch of crazy creative colleagues who helped me make this possible."

Some of his most visible campaigns in Scarecrow include the award-winning Spykar Blue Film Festival campaign, Varuna Pumps’ Rukmi Bai, Republic Day film for Ambuja Cements, the LSF campaign for Nahar Amrit Shakti, MumBye for Adhiraj Developers and the Insight Out campaign for Business Standard.