B4U appoints Alok Shrivastava to lead digital team

B4U has appointed Alok Shrivastava to lead the digital team. He comes with 16 years of experience of working with companies like Idea Cellular, Tatasky, Saregama and Shemaroo with extensive experience in Digital Monetization. In his last stint at Shemaroo he was handling PNL for digital video platforms.

“As Business head digital, my first focus area is to ensure effective monetization of all the existing digital assets across different platforms followed by venturing into different other content categories with a sharp focus on ROI. I also strongly believe that, well defined processes and business intelligence are the prerequisites for scaling up any business. Therefore, this would be another key focus area,” said Shrivastava.

Mithilesh Champaneri who joins in as Chief People Officer and Head HR has 15 years of experience and most recently was with WPP.

"Human Resources will be a strategic partner to attain Organizational excellence by developing and inspiring the true potential of Company’s Human Capita & providing opportunities for growth, wellbeing & enrichment. We at B4U will also thrive to be certified with Great Place to Work” said Mithilesh.

COO Mandeep Singh said: “At B4U we are always excited to induct disruptive minds that help us drive relevant growth across levels and functions. As we pivot towards our next phase of growth in making B4U a stronger platform for our audiences, trade partners and internal cast members, I am thrilled to welcome Alok Srivastava who joins us as Head - Digital Monetization, Pawan Sharma who will be heading our Revenue function as Chief Revenue Officer and Mithilesh Champaneri who will be heading our Human Resource function as our Chief People Officer. Alok, Pawan and Mithilesh are tremendous professionals with rich domain expertise, strong leadership and people management skills. They will add significant value to our network in their respective roles that prepares the network in its next and robust growth phase. Wishing all of them great success at B4U.”

