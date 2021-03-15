Network Advertising appoints Manan Shah as VP, Digital

Shah comes to Network from Chimp&ZInc, where he was responsible for the P&L of their India business

Network Advertising has added to its Digital strength with the inclusion of Mr Manan Shah as Vice-President, Digital.

Manan comes to Network from Chimp&ZInc, where he was responsible for the P&L of their India business.

He began his career with Convonix, where he cut his teeth in digital marketing for several large brands like Reliance Industries, Reliance Digital, Jio, Kotak Securities, among others.

Given his background in Electronics Engineering, he moved out of Convonix after four and half years to found a start-up of his own in the tech space. He worked on developing innovative technology-driven, large scale customer relationship management projects using AI and Machine Learning.

He later moved to head the Mumbai branch of AdLift, where he managed the digital needs of brands like TATA AIG, Future Generali, ICICI Lombard, ICICI HFC, Mahindra Agri-Guru, Axis Bank etc

Manan says, “Network is a truly integrated agency that is known for its immersive working style. Its commitment and reputation of creating work that solves real business problems enables one to challenge the status quo associated with the digital medium. I feel lucky to get this tremendous opportunity to lead their digital team and be a part of Network’s journey.”

Vinod Nair, Managing Director of Network Advertising says, “The Digital Communication Business is a core component in our integrated offering to our clients. And to provide a new direction and impetus to our Digital Business, we found in Manan the right attitude and capabilities to champion this for us. He is a welcome addition to the Network Team.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)