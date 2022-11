Netflix's Vikrant Patwardhan joins Prime Video & Amazon Studios

Vikrant Patwardhan, previously the Director of Business and Legal Affairs at Netflix, has joined Prime Video and Amazon Studios as Head Business Affairs, India. He announced the move through a LinkedIn post.



"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Business Affairs, India at Prime Video & Amazon Studios!," he wrote.



Prior to Netflix, Patwardhan was with Star India as SVP, Legal (Head Legal Star Sports).

