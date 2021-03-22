Neeti Chopra gets enlarged role at BCCL, to look after TIMS, Times Life & Mirror

Chopra will be working closely with both Vice-Chairman Samir Jain & Managing Director Vineet Jain

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 9:15 AM
neeti

Neeti Chopra, Brand Director at Economic Times, has been entrusted the additional responsibility for brands TIMS, Times Life and Mirror, effective 1st April 2021.

Chopra will be working closely with both the Vice Chairman & Managing Director and the Managing Director.  She would manage certain specific brand and marketing initiatives projects, including digital in MD's office, as required from time to time. 

Chopra has been responsible for conceptualising and executing intellectual properties, brand campaigns and integrated marketing programmes for media alliances at BCCL. She has held the role in the company since July 2008. 

"I am certain, that Neeti with her relevant experience & business understanding, will be able to successfully deliver in her expanded role. I wish Neeti all the very best in her enriched & expanded role," said Sivakumar Sundaram, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Bennett Coleman & Company.

