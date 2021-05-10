NBA thanks UP govt for inoculation drive for journalists

Rajat Sharma had written to UP CM Yogi Adityanath, requesting that media personnel be covered in the state's vaccination drive for frontline employees

On behalf of News Broadcasting Association (NBA), Rajat Sharma – President NBA, thanked Hon’ble CM of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath for organizing Covid Vaccination camp today at Noida exclusively for media personnel.

The camp was organized at Indra Gandhi Kala Kendra Noida where people from various media houses including India TV, ABP, TV Today, News 24 got their first does of vaccination. The Covid Vaccination camp witnessed the august presence of MP Shri Mahesh Sharma & Shri Jai Pratap Singh, Hon'ble Cabinet Minister, Medical and Health, Family Welfare Maternal and Child Welfare Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this month the Uttar Pradesh government had decided that media officials will be given priority during the vaccination drive against Covid-19. The state government has said that journalists should be allotted separate centres for inoculation, adding that necessary arrangements should also be made at their workplace to administer the vaccine for free of cost if required.

Notably, several states including Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and others as Uttar Pradesh have declared journalists as ‘frontline workers’ and decided to give priority to the vaccination drive as the second wave of pandemic rages across the country.

