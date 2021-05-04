MyCaptain announces key leadership appointments

Ajay Dev Singh has joined as VP Marketing & Customer acquisition, T Shrikanth as the Head of Sales for the Professional course vertical and Gopal Sharma will be the VP Technology

MyCaptain, an India-based online learning platform has announced today the appointment of three new members to the company’s senior leadership team.

Ajay Dev Sigh, T Shrikanth & Gopal Sharma has recruited to help scale customer Acquisition across channels and strengthen the Technology Bedrock. Together they bring 70 years of experience and will help MyCaptain foray into pro-courses and further grow the courses which they have.

"We are pleased to welcome, Ajay Dev Singh, T Shrikanth and Gopal Sharma as the new VP’s," said Mohammed Zeeshan, Co-Founder & CEO, MyCaptain. "They join MyCaptain at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward and build deeper relationships with our customers to fulfil our purpose of helping them decide the career of their choice. The addition of these VP’s complements our team’s skills and experiences, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy. We look forward to their contributions and are excited they chose MyCaptain"

Ajay Dev Singh has joined MyCaptain as Vice president of Marketing & Customer acquisition. Prior to MyCaptain Ajay was also the head of Marketing and Digital Strategy at Basic First learning where he spearheaded a revenue of 250 crores in 18 months and then with Reliance as the Vice president of Media and Entertainment

T Shrikanth has joined MyCaptain as Head of Sales for the Professional course vertical. Prior to MyCaptain Shrikanth was the Vice president of sales at The Hindu & Sulekha

Gopal Sharma has joined MyCaptain as Vice president of technology. Prior to MyCaptain Gopal was also the Head of Delivery at ClaimGenius, and then with Infocepts where he headed the Technology team. Also, he is the Co-Founder at Goodyaara.

