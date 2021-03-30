Mullen Lintas roped in as brand strategy partner of OKCredit

The Bangalore office of Mullen Lintas was recently appointed as the brand strategy partner for OkCredit.

Speaking about the partnership with Mullen Lintas, Harsh Pokharna, CEO, OkCredit said: “We are excited to bring on board Mullen Lintas as our partner to help build the Brand Identity for OkCredit. Their consumer understanding and experience with building brands is what really stood out for us and we are confident that we can create a unique and engaging story for OK Credit as we move into our next phase of market development.”

Excited about playing this crucial role in digitally transforming a large section of business owners in India, Hari Krishnan, CEO, Mullen Lintas said: “OkCredit is revolutionizing the small business economy in India and we are delighted to be given the opportunity to partner with them. It’s an exciting new category that is poised for growth and we are looking forward to partnering the team at OKCredit to create relevance and engagement for the brand as it charts its journey towards creating success for the small business economy”

Mullen Lintas is already working on campaigns to get small businesses, merchants, shop owners and entrepreneurs onboard with their clients to make their businesses efficient.

