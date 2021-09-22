Motivator wins media mandate for Spexmojo

Spexmojo, a venture of GKB Hitech and Shivkumar Janardhanan, former CEO of Essilor India, has appointed Motivator India as its integrated media partner.

Spexmojo is an online eyewear marketplace. Motivator will manage the brand’s traditional and digital media duties including media strategy & planning, media investment, media activation, and content. The account will be handled from their Bangalore office.

Shobit Gupta, Promoter Director, Spexmojo Technologies, said that the idea that Spexmojo is implementing will revolutionise the optical industry in many ways, from sourcing quality products to dispensing the choice of the consumers in a no-compromise purchase journey. Working with a well-known professional agency like Motivator, will bring about world class creativity and effectiveness in communication of this new idea.

Speaking on the win, Mausumi Kar, Managing Director, Motivator said, “We are delighted to onboard SpexMojo into our portfolio. At Motivator, we are continuously honing our expertise to cater to the needs of emerging brands. There is a mutual alignment of ambitions as SpexMojo drives towards becoming India’s largest eyewear discovery platform. We look forward to help fuel their growth journey”

“We are talking about a disruptive model and offering that is going to revolutionize the eye care category. We share the Spexmojo team’s passion and are absolutely thrilled to work closely with the brand right from the onset”, Eeshita Ghosh, General Manager, Motivator added on the association.









