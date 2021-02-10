More Retail awards creative duties to Madison BMB

More Retail Limited has awarded the creative duties of its chain of Supermarkets to Madison BMB, the creative arm of communication group Madison World. As part of the mandate, Madison BMB would be responsible for translating the Customer Value Proposition for More Supermarkets into a consumer facing brand essence. This would then be carried forward into an integrated GTM creative approach that would include ATL, BTL as well as digital creative solutions. Madison BMB would also look after development of in-store VM in More Supermarket outlets across the country. The agency was awarded this business at the end of an intensely fought multi-agency pitch.

Speaking about bringing in their new creative partners, Sashi Gumma, CEO, Supermarkets, said “We were looking at a communications specialist who would demonstrate deep insights into our evolving category and had creative acumen to understand our Consumer Value Proposition. In Madison BMB, we found an accomplished and energetic team that could relate to our vision for More Supermarkets and draw up a growth path for our brand in the form of a clear and sharply defined communication plan.”

Speaking about partnering More Supermarkets, Raj Nair, CEO and CCO, Madison BMB, said “More Retail is a force to reckon with. Their ambitious growth plans for Supermarkets are reflected in their meticulously mapped buyer behaviour and their insightful product assortment. What we’ve done is infused simplicity, relevance and an in-depth understanding of local tastes and culture into the brand story, particularly in the topical context of safety and health. We look forward to providing ample food for thought on this very exciting and fulfilling brand journey.”

Madison BMB is a full-service advertising unit and a powerhouse of strategic creativity. Some of its services include brand strategy and communication solutions for TV, Print, Outdoor, Radio, Corporate Branding, Packaging Design, Digital Films, Website Design and Corporate AVs, amongst other services. It partners clients such as Asian Paints Bathrooms Division, Sleek Kitchens, Indian Oil, Crompton, Aditya Birla Capital (Health Insurance), Olivia Cosmetics, among others. Madison BMB is a part of Madison World which through its 11 companies served last year, as many as 500 advertisers.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)