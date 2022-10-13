Sudhir Shukla joins More Retail as COO (Hypermarkets)

Former CMO of CARS24 Sudhir Shuklahas joined More Retail Private Limited as its Chief Operating Offer (P&L delivery for hypermarkets business). He announced his move through a LinkedIn post.



Shukla, an industry leader with a vast experience in retail, FMCG, media and consumer technology, will be in charge of delivering the hypermarket P&L and building an omni channel business of the future.



Apart from P&L management, Shukla has expertise in growth strategy formulation, annual sales and operating plan formulation and execution, modern consumer market and growth, performance marketing, brand management, sales and channel management, and e-comm.



Before his stint at CARS24, he was the CMO of Star Sports from November 2020 to November 2021. He has held various leadership posts at The Walt Disney Company for the five years he was associated with it.



The XLRI alumnus has also worked for Mondelēz International for over 10 years and in his last role, he headed the Modern Trade and CSD Business Unit.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)