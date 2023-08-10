Madison BMB to become part of Madison Loop
Raj Nair, Madison BMB's Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities
Madison World has just announced that Madison BMB, its full-service Creative advertising unit, will now become part of Madison Loop, its recently launched digital-first creative unit.
Madison Loop provides Strategy, Creatives, Social Media Management, SEO, ASO, Web Development, Technology Solutions, Influencer Management, and Content Collaborations. Madison Loop has in a short span scaled up and has marquee clients in its portfolio, including McDonald’s, Vicco, Amara Raja, Raymonds, Pidilite, Godrej Properties, Asian Paints, Zee5, and Zee Bangla, among many others.
The clients and employees of Madison BMB will be absorbed by Madison Loop. Raj Nair, Madison BMB's Chief Executive Officer, has decided to move on to pursue other opportunities outside Madison World.
Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World commented, “We live in a fast-changing world where everything is turning Digital. The rapid acceptance of Madison Loop by marquee clients is testimony to what Advertisers need and want. This also provides a great opportunity for those in Madison BMB to hone their skills in Digital and gives those in Loop an ability to appreciate the finer nuances of Creative. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Raj Nair for his contribution to Madison BMB, during his long innings with us”.
Madison Loop is a unit of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency and the world’s 4th largest independent media agency as per RECMA. Established in 1988, Madison World through its 11 companies, served last year as many as 500 Advertisers.
Croma's I-Day film ‘Let Freedom Find You’ urges us to embrace freedom in everyday life
The campaign will take a 360-degree marketing approach
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 4:50 PM | 3 min read
Croma has launched a series of digital films as part of their Independence Day Campaign, "Let Freedom Find You.” The campaign instills a powerful message that freedom can be found in the simplest moments. It highlights how technology significantly brings people closer to their moments of freedom or even becoming the moments themselves.
Croma's #LetFreedomFindYou campaign celebrates the essence of freedom by delving into life's simplest and most unexpected moments. Conceptualized by Croma, directed by Gaurav Gupta, and executed by Mothership Productions, the three thoughtful and relatable 10-second DVCs bring to life stories of individuals who break free from monotony, embrace their passions, and find solace in creativity.
The first DVC unfolds in a living room as a football flies through the window, momentarily angering the mother. However, we witness her taking a moment to rethink her anger. She then smiles and kicks the ball back out, influenced by Shaolin Soccer playing on TV. The film beautifully conveys the message of finding our freedom in the little things in our daily lives.
To everyone's surprise, the second DVC introduces us to a CEO entering the office pantry. He is visibly annoyed by something but surprises everyone as he starts to cook something, thereby finding solace and release through the act of creation. Amidst his hectic corporate life, cooking becomes his moment of freedom.
The third DVC opens in the living room, where two kids are creating a dance reel for social media. They suddenly stop and are hesitant/scared as their father walks in and stares at them momentarily in what we feel is anger, but to the kid’s pleasant surprise, he also starts dancing along. The DVC ends with all three of them enjoying together. The father created his moment of freedom and enjoyed it with his kids.
Commenting on the campaign, Shibashish Roy, Chief Operating Officer Croma, said, “We believe technology is more than just a tool; it's a way to limitless freedom. Our 'Let Freedom Find You' campaign shows how technology lets us escape the ordinary, find joy, creativity, and express ourselves. We are passionately committed to inspiring people to find their unique journey to freedom as they seamlessly integrate technology in every aspect of their lives.”
Croma's Independence Day campaign, "Let Freedom Find You," will reach audiences through diverse channels, including digital platforms, social media, and nationwide retail stores. Through these touching films, Croma celebrates the cherished activities and fleeting instants that remind us of the true meaning of freedom and how it intertwines with our daily lives. As a brand committed to pioneering technology solutions, Croma warmly invites everyone to join the jubilant festivities of freedom with the inspiring #LetFreedomFindYou campaign.
Tata Tea Premium unveils Independence Day campaign inspired by handlooms of India
The TVC has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas with a rendering by Usha Uthup
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:11 PM | 4 min read
Tata Tea Premium has been celebrating India and its elements of pride reflective in its art, culture, and heritage for Independence Day through its #DeshKaGarv initiative. While last year it celebrated key moments of pride from India’s 75 years of post-Independence journey, this Independence Day Tata Tea Premium plans to take the nation on a colorful joy-ride of pride and glory with its Desh Ke Dhaage campaign, celebrating India’s rich legacy of Handlooms.
On the eve of Independence Day, Tata Tea Premium – Desh Ki Chai pays homage to this diverse & unique artform through a limited-edition pack collection inspired by the handlooms of India.
Each pack serves as a resplendent canvas, bringing alive the incredible artistry of Indian craftsmen and their timeless creations. From the grandeur of Banarasi Silk in Uttar Pradesh to the intricate Kanjeevaram from Tamil Nadu, from the illustrious Muga Silk of Assam to the exquisite Paithani of Maharashtra, each handloom spins a yarn of immense cultural pride.
The story of these packs have been knitted together in a heartwarming TVC conceptualized by Mullen Lintas that celebrates India's vibrant handloom legacy. Sung by celebrated singer Usha Uthup, who is herself a connoisseur of Indian Handlooms, the film spreads smiles and warmth as it traverses the country, showcasing the diversity of India’s handlooms and thus tying India together into a beautiful sentiment of national pride. Each frame brims with love and respect, paying homage to the craftsmanship of skilled weavers who have intricately crafted our cultural identity. From the opulent Banarasi Silk of Uttar Pradesh to the soulful Phulkari of Punjab, the film weaves a story that not only communicates but also commemorates each of these handlooms from across India. The heartfelt message at the film's conclusion calls on every heart to honor the threads that weave our nation's glory.
Commenting on the initiative, Puneet Das, President - Packaged Beverages (India and South Asia), Tata Consumer Products, said, “As we embark on this remarkable journey on the eve of Independence Day with the 'Desh Ka Garv' initiative, Tata Tea Premium celebrates the collective pride of our nation’s talented craftsmen, paying homage to their dedication, craftsmanship and their irreplaceable contribution to our cultural heritage. Through our heartwarming campaign, we hope to inspire every Indian to embrace and celebrate the legacy of our diverse regional handlooms, cherishing the threads that weave our nation's pride. Each sip of Tata Tea Premium brings not just the taste of excellence but also the essence of 'Desh ki Chai', a cup that knits all of us together in a tapestry of love, unity, and pride.”
Arnab Chatterjee, co-founder of Tree Design said, “While Tata Tea Premium celebrates the spirit of India every year with its Desh Ka Garv initiative, the brief this year was to make the thought even grander by tying it with an element that is unique to India’s heritage. Thus, this year, we decided to dive into India’s rich and vibrant handloom weaving culture. Dating back hundreds of years, the amazing thing is the variety available across the country and the talent which continues to practice handloom weaving and keeping the artform alive and thriving. In collaboration with the Tata Tea Premium team, we carefully selected and partnered with eleven weavers across the country, resulting in a stunning limited edition pack collection, representative of the handloom culture of India across the North, East, West and Southern states of India.”
Commenting on the campaign, Hari Krishnan, CEO of Mullen Lintas says, “It was exciting to work on something so unique. You rarely see a brand redoing their packaging as a tribute to an art form. The brief was simple, to celebrate India’s one of the most unique artforms of handlooms, through handloom-inspired limited-edition packs on Independence Day. The idea was right there, if you look at it, these threads are what form the fabric of the nation, they portray unique stories from across India through motifs embroidered on to their weaves. The way the film portrays these unique stories and inspiration behind each of these fabrics, through a mix of eye-catching animation and playful sing-song narration, makes for a delightful watch, while landing the communication in an effective manner.”
Shopsy launches latest TVC with Ayushmann Khurrana
The TVC has been created and conceptualised by Talented
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:59 PM | 1 min read
Shopsy by Flipkart has rolled out its latest campaign, ‘Aaj Shopsy Kiya Kya?’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
Created and conceptualised by Talented, the campaign reinforces Shopsy’s commitment to fulfilling the value-seeking consumers’ dream of buying fashionable products within their budget.
Speaking about the campaign, Madhuvanthi Ananth, Head of Marketing and Growth, Shopsy, said, ”At Shopsy, we are proud to deliver a shopping experience that resonates with the evolving needs of our value-seeking consumers. Based on the deep understanding of our customers, Shopsy’s new campaign communicates that style and affordability can go hand in hand. By partnering with Ayushmann Khurrana, one of Bollywood's most celebrated stars, we aim to further strengthen our commitment to provide budget-friendly styles and variety.”
Expressing his excitement about the campaign, Ayushmann said, “I am delighted to partner with Shopsy, a brand whose campaigns strike a chord with desi households. This campaign resonates with the real India – customers who seek value-driven deals. I am sure the audiences will relate to this TVC and experience the essence of Shopsy, benefitting from its expansive range of products.”
Kajaria ropes in actor Akshay Kumar & Ranveer Singh for 35th anniv celebrations
The brand has launched its latest Desh Ki Mitti Campaign conceptualized by 82.5 Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
Kajaria has launched its latest Desh Ki Mitti Campaign, celebrating 35 years of excellence, featuring actors Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as brand ambassadors.
The 360-degree pan-India campaign's core message, "Hum Alag Hain, Par Ek Hi Mitti Ke Hai," portrays the unity that binds us as a nation, transcending our diverse backgrounds.
Conceptualized by 82.5 Communications, the campaign's ad film with Akshay and Ranveer perfectly captures the essence of Kajaria's numero uno stature in the industry.
Its strategic objective is to reach deeper into Tier 2 and 3 cities, and to cater to the southern markets. The TVC will be released in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.
Speaking on the campaign launch, Rishi Kajaria, Joint Managing Director of Kajaria Ceramics, commented, "We are delighted to have two of the biggest names in Bollywood, Akshay and Ranveer, for our new campaign. At Kajaria, our journey has been guided by a deep-rooted commitment to unity and pride for our nation. Both personify the values we stand for - excellence, integrity, and a deep love for the nation. With this campaign, we aim to inspire a sense of pride and togetherness in our customers, reaching every nook and corner of the country."
Chetan Kajaria, Joint Managing Director at Kajaria Ceramics, further added “As Kajaria enters its 35th year, this collaboration marks a new chapter for the company, and we look forward to continuing our commitment to providing top-quality products with latest trends and technology with a diverse portfolio. We are proud Indians, and even more proud of being an Indian company. The Desh Ki Mitti campaign fits beautifully with our ideology and commitment of creating the best for our nation”.
Speaking on this campaign, Akshay Kumar said, “I have been associated with Kajaria tiles for more than 6 years. Working in the ad for Kajaria Tiles has been an incredible experience. The film's message of unity and pride resonated deeply with me, and it was an honour to be a part of this inspiring project”.
On the association, Ranveer Singh, said, “The story beautifully portrays the strength of being united for the country. It personifies deep love for nation and that is something my heart is encompassed with. Also, the integrity that the brand stands for establishes a strong connection with my persona. I am thrilled to join hands with a brand that embodies excellence and innovation."
Kitchen Treasure unveils campaign for Onam with Manju Warrier
The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Thought Blurb Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:38 PM | 2 min read
Kitchen Treasure has launched its latest TV campaign featuring Manju Warrier, the brand ambassador. Launched around the festival of Onam, the campaign focuses on “Purity begins in the kitchen” and celebrating small moments while cooking. The new TV campaign delves deep into the emotional significance of a kitchen in the house.
The ad narrates a simple story on how family members bond with each other, during festivals, and how the kitchen plays a key role as the pivot of all the celebrations. The brand has always been positioned on purity, and this new proposition builds on the logical progression of that idea.
Speaking on the new campaign, Ashok Mani, Marketing Director & CEO of Intergrow Brands Pvt Ltd (Kitchen Treasures) said, “The new positioning ensures a clear distinction from the other brands in this segment. The strategy neatly dovetails into the consumer’s deepest emotional ties and leverages their pre-disposition towards the brand.”
He continues, “The kitchen is at the heart of the home for most families. Mothers and housewives take pride in the sustenance and happiness they provide. Kitchens across the state define the family and meals are where everyone gathers and engages with other members. No mother or housewife would be willing to compromise on the food that comes out of her kitchen.”
Vinod Kunj, Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Thought Blurb Communications says, “We found the idea quite in sync with the aspirations of the brand and the realities in the marketplace. We also found the opportunity to build on a relatable everyday insight that springs from the consumer’s own journey with the brand. Extending this thought into a creative expression, we devised a strategy that stated, ‘Wholesome purity starts in the kitchen.’ This translated into ‘Parishudhiyudeaarambham kitchen-il ninnu’ in Malayalam, which drives home the promise at the end of the film.
Time to rebuild trust between brands and agencies
This edition of Naziyanomics dissects the tussle between brands and ad agencies, and wonders if a joint committee is the way forward
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 8, 2023 8:48 AM | 5 min read
Last week, the Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) released a charter, seeking more transparency in the way agencies worked. It was backed by the biggest brands in India like HUL, Dabur and Marico with representatives discussing the need to implement fair practices to improve the working relationships with agencies.
A large section of the CMOs who attended the event shared stories about how the trust between clients and agencies had depleted in the last few decades. “Do the sum total of the money a client pays to an agency, and match it with their revenue numbers. You will see a huge gap. This in itself confirms that our money is being used by agencies to make huge profits without sharing the rebate with us. All we are seeking is more transparency in the way our money is being spent by agencies,” shared a CMO.
Another complained about how breaches are rampant during advertising campaigns. FCaps (Frequency Caps) are breached, resulting in the same ad being shown to a small group of consumers at a much higher frequency than intended. The advertisers had set specific frequency limits to ensure that the ad reaches a diverse audience and doesn't overwhelm any particular segment of consumers. However, due to this breach, a select group of users is being exposed to the ad multiple times beyond the planned threshold. This has also resulted in an inflated bill that marketers have to pay for an ad. “This has become a rampant practice in digital media. Hence, we need to intervene and demand more accountability of our money,” another CMO emphasised.
On the other hand, agencies say their biggest pain point is the low fee at which they are made to work. Most claim they were left with no option but to find ways to make the business profitable as clients have significantly reduced the commission paid to agencies over the years due to increasing competition.
“For decades, we have been working at about one or two per cent commission. Look at the inflation over the years but our commission has not increased. Their demands for better services have gone up many folds over the years. Earlier, if three people worked on an account, we now have 10 people doing the same. Of course, the account sizes have increased but so have our expenses and services.”
Moreover, every time agencies raise their concerns, they are threatened with a pitch. “Pitches have become far more frequent now than ever. Some clients have started calling it annually. It is nothing but a way to extract more and more out of an agency without improving the remuneration,” says an agency veteran.
The issue of participating in a pitch itself remains a point of contention within the industry. While larger agencies with substantial resources can afford to participate in multiple pitches, it becomes a financial burden for mid-sized and smaller agencies. There have been calls in the Indian market for introducing a pitch fee to at least offset the basic costs involved in participating. This demand stems from the understanding that compensating agencies for their efforts will level the playing field and make the pitching process more equitable for all participants.
Contracts pose another challenging aspect for agencies and clients to navigate. Although agencies primarily interact with the marketing teams, it's the commercial teams’ responsibility to draft the contracts. Their primary focus is on negotiating deals, driving revenue generation and ensuring the company's financial viability. Consequently, they tend to emphasize immediate financial gains and short-term objectives in their contract drafting process. This discrepancy sometimes creates tension between the agencies and the commercial teams as the latter's approach may not always align with the long-term creative and marketing goals of the agencies.
Industry veterans believe things weren’t the same a few decades ago. There was more trust between the clients and the agencies. “Those were also less complicated days as we only had traditional media planning. Auditing accounts was simpler and more straightforward. The industry size was much smaller. We have thousands of brands now and digital has completely disrupted the ecosystem,” an industry veteran shared.
Perhaps it’s time for both parties to rebuild the trust. A joint committee comprising members of the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and the ISA perhaps can together find solutions to the growing concerns. This committee can serve as a platform for an open dialogue and collaboration to address the various issues and foster a renewed sense of trust and understanding between the two entities.
The committee can identify root causes and address concerns like fair remuneration for agencies, the need for a pitch fee, and revisiting or updating existing agreements, contracts and communication protocols to ensure that expectations are aligned and clearly understood by all parties. Additionally, instead of one body drafting the best practices for the other, the committee could develop guidelines for best practices in advertising and media management to ensure ethical conduct and adherence to industry standards.
Ultimately, the success of the joint committee's efforts hinges on genuine willingness from both parties to engage constructively and collaboratively.
