Mirum wins ORM & Social listening duties of Sharekhan

Sharekhan has appointed Mirum, a full-service digital solutions agency from the WPP Group, as the social listening partner. As part of the mandate, Mirum will provide end-to-end ORM services to Sharekhan. The account will be serviced from Mirum’s Mumbai office.

Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, said, “It is our pleasure to partner with Sharekhan. With over a decade of experience, Mirum understands the immense opportunities social listening presents and the role it plays in customer care and brand building. We have 24x7 Social Listening Command Centre which ensures every brand conversation gets tracked, tagged and responded with a shortest TAT. We look forward to bringing our expertise to the Sharekhan business.”

Mirum India is a leading digital solutions agency with a pan-India footprint, offering 360-degree solutions in digital media for over 50 brands, with an in-house strength of 250+ professionals. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across Social Listening & ORM, Digital Strategy, Media Planning, Creative Services, Tech Builds and Marketing Automation solutions.

