Mirum India wins social media mandate of Berger Paints

Berger Paints has given the social media mandate for corporate communication to Mirum India, a leading digital solutions agency from the WPP Group. The account was won after a multi-agency pitch.

Berger Paints has a long-distinguished record of being a pioneer of modern tech and offerings in the paint category. Mirum has been tasked with building the corporate brand on social media and highlighting the key achievements going forward. The account will be serviced from Mirum’s Mumbai office.

Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO, Berger Paints India said, “With the wide propagation of Social media, companies now need to reinvent their communication strategies to reach out more efficiently to their consumers, investors and other key stakeholders. We are sure that the association with Mirum India would help us in strengthening our corporate brand and create enhanced stakeholder engagement avenues in the current times.”

On associating with the leading paint company, Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Social media is the future of corporate communication. It plays the role of an image builder, an enhancer and a maintainer… all rolled into one. Berger Paints is one of the respected companies in the Indian market and comes with a rich brand legacy, which we look forward to amplifying through social media. Our experienced team is confident of delivering a solution which the brand deserves.”

