Mirum India bags digital mandate for Lotus Professional

Lotus Professional has got Mirum onboard to engage with both businesses and customers to create awareness for the brand and drive customers to avail their services.

Mirum will be responsible for creating a digital strategy road map for the brand, manage the social media platforms and execute display and performance focused paid media campaigns. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.

Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Lotus Professional is one of the most respected beauty brands in Indian market. We are looking forward to working with them and enabling best solutions for new customers acquisition as well as brand engagement. We are confident of delivering solutions that will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, to boost their brand awareness and drive sales.”