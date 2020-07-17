Mirum India bags digital mandate for Lotus Professional

The account will be serviced from the agency’s Delhi office

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 17, 2020 10:56 AM
Mirum Lotus

Lotus Professional has got Mirum onboard to engage with both businesses and customers to create awareness for the brand and drive customers to avail their services.

Mirum will be responsible for creating a digital strategy road map for the brand, manage the social media platforms and execute display and performance focused paid media campaigns. The account will be serviced from Mirum India’s Delhi office.

Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Lotus Professional is one of the most respected beauty brands in Indian market. We are looking forward to working with them and enabling best solutions for new customers acquisition as well as brand engagement. We are confident of delivering solutions that will aid the brand in aligning their marketing budgets, to boost their brand awareness and drive sales.”

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mirum india Sanjay mehta Lotus Professional
Show comments
You May Also Like
eor

EORtV expands core team
15 hours ago

kulmeet bawa

Kulmeet Bawa appointed as President & MD of SAP, Indian Subcontinent
22 hours ago

ted sarandos greg peters

Netflix names Ted Sarandos as co-CEO, Greg Peters as COO
1 day ago