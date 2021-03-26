Mindshare India named Agency of the Year at FOMA 2021

Apart from the big title, Mindshare India also bagged several awards across different categories

Mindshare India has been adjudged the ‘Agency of the Year’ at the Festival of Media Awards (FOMA) 2021.



Apart from the big title, Mindshare India bagged 21 other awards across different categories. Some of these awards are: Best Response to Covid-19 (Pepsi), Best Use of Digital Media-Mobile (Blueair, Active Wheel, Lifebuoy), Best Local Brand Campaign (Active Wheel), Best Engagement Strategy (Active Wheel), Best Event and Experiential Campaign (Lifebuoy), The Creative Use of Media Award (Hindustan Unilever, Lifebuoy), The Effectiveness Award (two campaigns of Lifeboy), Best Use of Real-Time Marketing (Blueair, Boost), and Best Integrated Campaign (Lifebuoy).

Also, Mindshare has been named Agency Network of the Year.

