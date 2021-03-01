MIB collaborates with IIT-B to impart courses related to VFX, gaming, animation

MIB Minister Prakash Javadekar has said the Centre is at an advanced stage of preparation and will come into effect as the new session begins in 2021

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has collaborated with IIT Bombay to form a Centre of Excellence in gaming for offering courses related to VFX, Gaming and Animation, said Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday.

Addressing audience at the virtual exhibition and prize announcement of Maharashtra toy/game project design competition 'Khel Khel Mein', Javadekar said that the Centre is at an advanced stage of preparation and will come into effect as the new session begins in 2021.

"Happy to announce that @MIB_India in collaboration with @iitbombay has decided to form a Gaming center wherein courses related to VFX, Gaming, and Animation will be taught," Javadekar posted on his Twitter account.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is passionate about preserving and perpetuating Indian values, heritage, and cultural ethos, and is putting in the immense effort so that the children and youth of our country are made aware of our rich culture and tradition. "We can also introduce those values via modern technology and put it to optimum use," the minister said.

He highlighted that many games played on mobile and other gadgets are "violent, explicit, addictive, and tend to create a complex in the mind of children". He cited the example of PUBG to make his point. He, however, averred that criticising those games is not the solution rather Indian developers should create local options.

"The solution is to create our own games and apps in line with #MakeInIndia for the world so that these are adopted the world over for their basic values that are an integral part of our Indian ethos. This effort by the Modi government will fructify and lead the nation into creating new games that promote our Indian cultural ethos," he added.

