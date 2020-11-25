MediaMonks bags Mondelez International account

MediaMonks (S4 Capital) has won the Mondelez International account.

MediaMonks will manage Mondelez International's global tech infrastructure, global websites, and content production for North America, Latin America and AMEA (Asia, Middle-East, and Africa).

Making the announcement Mondelez said, “Over the past two years, we have re-engineered our media, creative and data partnership models as part of our transformation, putting a greater emphasis on digital-first approaches and creative effectiveness.

Following announcements in 2018 and 2019 respectively of our media agency partners and our creative partners, we are today announcing a new global content production and management model which is designed to support the growth of our global and local brands.

The new model offers a more agile content model that connects the best in creativity, media and technology to rapidly design, create, and manage personalized experiences across any touchpoint throughout the customer journey. Our partners will enable more efficient & consistent use of assets across touchpoints, more effective digital assets fit for platform with rich taste appeal, and the creation of a higher volume of quality content made for personalization.

With this move, we will concentrate global content production and management with two key agency partners, MediaMonks (S4 Capital) and Team Pop (Publicis).”

Publicis will manage content production for Mondelez’s MEU (Europe) region.

Martin Renaud, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Mondelēz International, says: "Following the selection of our media and creative agencies in 2018 and 2019, we are pleased to announce a new model for our global content production and management agencies. Our production partners will provide a simple and agile new solution that offers the best in terms of creativity, media capabilities and technology for our portfolio of global and local brands. We're excited to be working with them and looking forward to their contribution in accelerating our growth."

Meghan Johnson, Agency Ecosystem Leader, Mondelēz International, said: "We have been nothing but impressed by the evolved capabilities agency partners are bringing to the table. The production model we have designed enables key strategic initiatives, while scaling rich taste appeal and delivering content fit for platform and purpose. For Mondelēz International, this is a new way of leveraging data and capabilities at scale, only realized through strong partnerships across our agency ecosystem."