Mediacom bags media mandate for Ozone Overseas

MediaCom India, a GroupM media agency, has bagged the media mandate of Ozone Overseas, an integral part of the Ozone Enterprise group that deals in architectural hardware and electronic security. The mandate was awarded after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled out of MediaCom’s Gurgaon office. The media duties include full planning and buying across all media platforms.

Alok Aggarwal, Director, Ozone Overseas said, “We believe that security and hardware as a category has always been around us. At Ozone, we are always looking at creating a brand that is more consumer-centric. Keeping the consumers at the heart of it, we are manufacturing products that are advanced as well as pleasing to the eyes with our design and colours. We are happy to have MediaCom as our agency partner because of their enthusiasm towards our vision and purpose and their years of expertise in this industry, we hope together we can find solutions to all the requirements.”

On winning the business, Navin Khemka, Chief Executive Officer, MediaCom South Asia said, “Security is a growing category and Ozone Overseas is one of the largest players in the security locks category and has a strong presence in India. It is just not a hardware brand, it is a brand that offers its consumers quality and designer solutions. We are excited to partner with Ozone Overseas in their journey. Our effective media solutions and digital-first approach will complement the strong strategy, planning and buying to further strengthen the integrated media solutions. We look forward to delivering strong business outcomes for them.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)