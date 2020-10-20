Mathrubhumi elevates Naveen Sreenivasan as Head Media Solutions TRD

In his earlier role with the group, Sreenivasan was heading as a Cluster Head Sales for Mathrubhumi daily

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 11:28 AM
Naveen Sreenivasan

Mathrubhumi has announced the elevation of Naveen Sreenivasan as Head Media Solutions TRD (Television, Radio, & Digital). In his new role, Naveen will be responsible for the management of sales & marketing functions of Mathrubhumi News Television Channel, Kappa TV, Club FM, and Mathrubhumi Digital.

Commenting on his new role, Naveen Sreenivasan said “I am really excited to take on this responsibility. While the situation is challenging, we have a great team which is geared up to face it head on. Further, as a media group, we have always deeply connected with the social fabric of Kerala and have enjoyed the trust of Malayalees, which will help us in being the partner of choice for brands; for marketing/media solutions in Kerala.

An IIM Lucknow alumnus with extensive experience across industries and domains, in his earlier appointment with the group, Naveen was heading as a Cluster Head Sales for Mathrubhumi daily and is credited with generating new innovative ideas and sales-driven activities for the company. He will report to M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director for Mathrubhumi Group.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Mathrubhumi Sales Naveen Sreenivasan
Show comments
You May Also Like
nimba

Zero Gravity Communications bags digital mandate of Nimba Nature Cure
1 hour ago

dentsu

Dentsu Japan under scrutiny for 'conflict of interest' over Tokyo Olympics
1 hour ago

Aparna Vengurlekar

HiveMinds appoints Aparna Vengurlekar as VP, Sales
3 hours ago