Marketing and media consultant Teena Singh passes away

Media professional Teena Singh passes away. Singh who has over three decades of experience in media had worked with top houses across the county in her career.

In her last stint with a corporate media house, she served as Consultant - Sales, and Marketing for First Post Print Edition, Network18 Media & Investments Limited for 5 months in 2019. Prior to that Singh was the Consultant - Marketing, Media Strategy and Sales at Teamwork Arts between 2015 and 2017. Her longest stint however was at Bennett Coleman and Co. Ltd where she worked for over 31 years across various roles. She joined BCCL as a trainee in 1984 and left the company as Vice President in 2015.

Singh was a certified coach with degrees from top universities in the country. She held a Master's degree in English from Delhi University, a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, and a strategic marketing degree from IIM Ahmadabad.

