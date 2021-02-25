Manu Sharma named Vice President & General Manager of Nothing India

Sharma will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 25, 2021 1:36 PM
manu sharma

London based consumer technology company Nothing announced today the appointment of Manu Sharma, as its Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India. Manu will be driving the growth, business development & operations for Nothing in India. 

Manu is an expert and veteran in the consumer technology space, having spent over two decades working with Samsung Mobile and Hewlett-Packard in India. He will be overseeing the regional product strategy, marketing and sales operations for the brand, as well as setting up the India office.  

“I am thrilled to welcome Manu as part of the growing Nothing team. He is an experienced business leader with a deep knowledge and understanding of the consumer technology industry in India. With his proven track record and experience, he will play a pivotal role for our growth in India. ” said Carl Pei, CEO and Co-Founder of Nothing.  

"I am very excited to be part of Nothing’s journey. Carl’s vision is inspiring and I am confident that Nothing will have a meaningful impact on the consumer technology market in India and around the world,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President and General Manager, Nothing India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Manu sharma Nothing Nothing India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
nbcuniversal

NBCUniversal Formats inks co-production deal with Banijay Asia
4 hours ago

sidd mantri

MX Player ropes in Siddharth Mantri as SVP - Product
5 hours ago

wondrlab

Wondrlab strengthens creative team with key appointments
7 hours ago