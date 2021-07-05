Maha govt spent Rs 155 crore on publicity campaigns in last 16 months

The information was made public following an RTI query by activist Anil Galgali

A Right to Information query filed by activist Anil Galgali has revealed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance spent Rs 155 crore on publicity campaigns in the last sixteen months.

Galgali sought information from the Director-General of Information and Public Relations, who revealed that in 2020, a total of Rs 104.55 crore was spend on campaigns of 26 departments.

Rs 5.96 crore has been spent on Women's Day and Rs 9.99 crore on the Padam department. Rs 19.94 crore was spend on National Health Mission and Rs 22.65 in four phases on special publicity campaign.

In 2021, Rs 29.79 crore was spent on 12 departments till March 12. State Health Education Department spent Rs 15.94 crore and Jal Jeevan Mission spent Rs 1.88 crore. Rs 45 lakh has been spent on social media.

Galgali noted that the expenditure made in the name of social media is "questionable" and that under the name of Creative has been raising doubts.

He wrote to the CM Uddhav Thackeray, demanding that information concerning the expenditure incurred at the departmental level, its nature and its beneficiary be uploaded on the website.

