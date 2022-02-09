Bharti Airtel's DTH segment sees flat revenue growth at Rs 791.2 crore in Q3

Bharti Airtel has seen flat revenue growth in its direct to home (DTH) segment at Rs 791.2 crore for the quarter ended 31st December 2021 compared to Rs 789.2 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.



EBITDA from the segment was up 1% at Rs 531.9 crore compared to Rs 529.1 crore in Q3 FY21 and Rs 531.4 crore in the previous quarter. The reported EBITDA margin was at 67.2% in the current quarter as compared to 67% in the corresponding quarter last year and 66.6% in the previous quarter.



The reported EBIT for the quarter was Rs 210 crore as compared to Rs 307.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 220.4 crore in the previous quarter. The resultant EBIT margin was at 26.5% as compared to 38.9% in the corresponding quarter last year and 27.6% in the previous quarter. During the quarter, the company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 437.4 crore.



The customer base of the company stood at 18.1 million at the end of Q3 FY22, registering a growth of 1.1% YoY from 17.9 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for the quarter was Rs 146 as compared to Rs 149 in the corresponding quarter last year. The company had its Digital TV operations in 639 districts.



Bharti Airtel's DTH platform offers both standard and high definition (HD) digital TV services with 3D capabilities and Dolby surround sound. It currently offers a total of 664 channels including 85 HD channels (including 2 HD SVOD services), 54 SVOD services, 5 international channels, and 4 interactive services.



The telecom giant's revenue from the Homes operations segment, which comprises the broadband business, jumped 40% to Rs 796.9 crore as compared to Rs 567.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 712.7 crore in the previous quarter.



EBITDA for the quarter was up 38% at Rs 435.8 crore as compared to Rs 315.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year and Rs 377.9 crore in the previous quarter. EBITDA margin stood at 54.7% during the quarter as against 55.5% in the corresponding quarter last year and 53% in the previous quarter.



EBIT for the quarter galloped 71% to Rs 164 crore as compared to Rs 96.1 crore in Q3 FY21 and Rs 125.2 crore in Q2 FY22. The resultant EBIT margin was at 20.6% as compared to 16.9% in the corresponding quarter last year and 17.6% in the previous quarter.



During the quarter, the company's capital expenditure in the broadband business stood at Rs 406.2 crore. It also accelerated local cable operator (LCO) partnerships in non-wired cities, taking up the LCO partnership model live in 586 cities. It added 341,000 customers during the quarter to take its subscriber base from 3.82 million in Q2’22 to 4.16 million in Q3’22. On a YoY basis, the customer base increased by 48.9%.



The company provides fixed-line telephone and broadband services for homes in 672 cities (including LCOs) pan-India. The product offerings include high-speed broadband on copper and fibre and voice connectivity, up to speeds of 1 Gbps for the home segment.