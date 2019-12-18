MagicCircle bags creative mandate for Brilloca, makers of Hindware

Following a multi-agency pitch, Magiccircle is entrusted with the creative duties for the brands under Brilloca’s aegis

MagicCircle Communications has bagged the creative mandate for the super-premium brand ALCHYMI and premium brands Hindware Italian Collection and Hindware from the house of Brilloca, the leading Building Products company in India.

Following a multi-agency pitch, Magiccircle is entrusted with the creative duties for the brands under Brilloca’s aegis. The incumbent agency was McCann.

Speaking on the partnership Mr. Sanjay Kalra, President and Chief, Bath Products and Tiles, Brilloca Limited said “We are excited to work with MagicCircle as our creative agency and we look forward to work with the creative talent to foster stronger engagement with our customers through 360 creative campaigns.”

Speaking on the win Mr. Hemant Misra, Founder & Managing Director, MagicCircle said, “The bathware business is one of the most exciting business today, giving the shift of technology and state of art design. We are very excited to partner with Brilloca to create engaging content and build stronger brands”.