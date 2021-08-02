Luminous Power Technologies elevates Ruchika Gupta as CMO

Ruchika Gupta, earlier an AVP- Marcomm at Luminous Power Technologies has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at Luminous Power Technologies. Ruchika will now lead the marketing function and will also report to Vipul Sabharwal, MD, Luminous Power Technologies. In her new role, she will cover aspects like overseeing brand management, digital consumer experience, and the development of marketing and advertising initiatives with a strong focus on overall brand building at Luminous Power Technologies.

She joined the company in 2016 as AVP for marketing communications, after having worked with reputed firms like Microsoft, Nokia, and Nestle India. Ruchika is an accomplished marketing professional with over two decades of experience in Brand Strategy, Marketing, and consumer insights. At Luminous, she has played a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s growth and strengthening the brand’s leadership in the consumer home appliances category.

Talking about the new development, Vipul Sabharwal, Managing Director, Luminous Power Technologies, said "I am happy to announce Ruchika Gupta as a CMO at Luminous. After some phenomenal and inspired work here, I have great confidence in Ruchika, and I believe now it’s time for her to reach greater heights with her new role. With her strong domain knowledge, expertise in brand transformation, digital marketing, PR, consumer, and market strategy, Ruchika to bring in a new perspective, a thrust to the overall strategy and take our brands to new horizons.”

Ruchika Gupta, CMO, Luminous Power Technologies, added “I am excited about the recognition of the role that brand marketing plays and can play at Luminous. Over the last few years, our brands have been on a transformation journey and it is now at a stage where business as usual no longer applies. The pandemic forced us all to take a hard look at the strengths we all bring to the table – and am glad that the positive results shone through. Going forward my job will be to ensure that we cement our thought as well as business leadership in the market.”

Prior to Luminous, Ruchika was heading the qualitative research wing for Millward Brown for the Northern region. In her earlier roles, she has also served as a Director for Apps Marketing and Windows Consumer Strategy in Microsoft, Head of Retail and Customer Marketing in Nokia, and Head of Consumer and Market Insights in Nestle India. Her overall experience spans multiple sectors such as fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), telecom, tech, and consumer durables.

