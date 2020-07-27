L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins creative mandate of entire SESA portfolio

The account will be serviced out of the agency's Mumbai office

Keeping its winning momentum intact, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has won the creative mandate of leading Ayurvedic haircare brand, Sesa. The agency will manage creative duties for all leading brands under Sesa portfolio including SesaAyurvedic Hair Oil and Shampoo, Sesa+ Ayurvedic Strong Roots Oil and Shampoo, SesaAyurvedic+ Hair Spa, among others.

The account will be serviced out of the Mumbai office of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi.

Announcing the news, Ashish Bhargava, CEO, SESA said: “Sesa has been a pioneer of the anti-hair-fall category. It is a heritage brand with strong recall and distribution presence. As we build on Sesa’s brand equity and expand our offerings into newer segments, we look forward to working with Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi whose strong acumen in the category, combined with excellence in creative ideation and execution will aid us in building a stronger brand narrative.”

On winning the mandate, Charles Victor, Executive Director, Law & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi said: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Sesa on board. We have a deep understanding of the category and have built numerous brands across regions in this space. We’re looking forward to making a difference to SESA’s ambitions and partnering them in their success.”