‘Letting PIB alone to decide on fake news will make it easier to muzzle free press’

Global music fest Lollapalooza is all set to breach a new frontier in the eighth destination of the festival in India marking its inaugural, first-ever edition in Asia. Indian entertainment enthusiasts have been expeditiously booking their spots to experience the two-day musical extravaganza at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in the heart of Mumbai on January 28th-29th, 2023.

Some of the biggest brands from the world and India, across industries including Budweiser Beats Energy Drink, Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer, NEXA, Bumble, Levi’s® and Snapchat Inc. have come together in collaboration with Lollapalooza India 2023 to build the first-ever edition’s festival experience on-ground beyond just the music. Spanning auto, retail, digital commerce, social networking and food & beverages industries, brand partners are increasingly eyeing this festival experience as a rich and valuable route to create immersive brand experiences for over 60,000 music consumers across both days. This will, in-turn help elevate the experience of the debut edition of the global music festival for consumers and attendees to a scale unlike anything experienced in India, thus far.

Budweiser Beats Energy Drink as the Co-Presenting Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will be celebrating Lollapalooza’s iconic history of being extraordinary in its celebration of music and culture through the ‘BudX Stage’, the main stage at the festival featuring the best of music with the most-awaited headliners and iconic music artists that are absolute crowd favourites. Promising a production treat, the stage will showcase a thrilling experience that is both immersive and engaging with audiences as they vibe to their most-loved songs at the live performance. Budweiser has a deep-rooted connection with music and creative expression, supporting artists, creators and talent across genres for generations. Following a similar ethos as that of Lollapalooza India, the partnership will provide a platform for cultural shapers and change-makers as the festival brings unique experiences to fans, where music and self-expression can converge.

Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer Non-Alcoholic, also the Co-Presenting Sponsors for Lollapalooza India 2023, will be highlighting the power of collective progress via its recently launched platform Walkers & Co., an initiative that celebrates people challenging the status quo. Walkers & Co. will bring alive the strength of collaboration and creativity at the Walkers & Co lounge where a slew of limited edition merchandise will be unveiled. Festival-goers can get their hands on these uber cool drops via immersive interactions at the lounge.

As a run up to Lollapalooza India 2023, Co-Presenting Sponsors’ Johnnie Walker Refreshing Mixer and Budweiser Beats Energy Drink put together some of the coolest pre-parties across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Hyderabad with #RoadToLolla, featuring artists like The Yellow Diary, Dauwd, BobKat & DJ Ishani Hamza Rahimtula, Unnayanaa, Arun Sivag, AAGUU, Rishi Sippy, Twokid Wickid, Nive, Skye, Tech Panda & Kenzani, Moscada Murthovic, Thiruda, The Untitled One. #RoadToLolla has already brought together thousands of music aficionados across these cities setting the tone for everything that can be expected at the first ever landing of the iconic festival in Asia right here in the heart of the country’s entertainment capital, Mumbai.

NEXA, Maruti Suzuki's premium retail channel and Co-Presenting Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will create an unparalled experience at the festival through the premium ‘NEXA Lounge’. The elevated deck lounge will include reserved tables, a complimentary curated premium culinary and beverage experience, limited front stage access with an open bar, valet and exclusive festival shuttles to the entry point, between the performance stages and much more. Music has always been an important pillar for NEXA and the brand will celebrate it through the specialised ‘NEXA Stage’ at Lollapalooza India 2023, featuring coveted international and homegrown artists that Indian audiences are waiting for, with bated breath. NEXA cars customised in Lollapalooza themes will bring out the vibe, culture and colours of the festival when they take over the streets of key Indian metros such as Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune amongst others in the run-up to the festival. They will also host a bunch of interesting and engaging activities like skateboarding, graffiti, live performances and more as we countdown to the festival. Lastly but most importantly, NEXA will also unveil a multi-episode YouTube series titled ‘NEXA Car-a-oke’ featuring candid conversations with popular music industry movers including Tejas, Brecilla, Mali, Siri and Kamakshi, hosted by Nikhil Kini.

Iconic denim brand Levi’s® joins the first edition of Lollapalooza India in Mumbai and will host a one-of-a-kind pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ for fans to customize their favourite Levi’s® with a range of customization services including panelling, screen printing and heat-press stickers. Celebrating unique styles through customization is a fundamental part of the Levi’s® experience and the brand has fittingly served as a canvas for self-expression for musicians, music fans and festival-goes for over 160 years and Lollapalooza India Powered By Levi’s® will be no different. Fans also have the opportunity to experience the festival with 100 tickets to be won with a purchase of Rs. 4999 until January 10th 2023, in select stores or on Levi.in.

Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, will be showing up at Lollapalooza India 2023 with their ‘Bumble Hive’ featuring a photo-booth, charging stations and sweet treats where audiences can get festival-ready and be their best confident selves, while also finding a creative space to unwind. From giving away cool merchandise to driving social media conversations on ‘being your best self’ at the festival, Bumble is paving the way to encourage people to forge meaningful new connections with like-minded individuals, by showcasing empowered and engaging initiatives at Lollapalooza India 2023.



Along with these brands, social media platform Snapchat Inc. as Associate Sponsors of Lollapalooza India 2023 will also engage with digitally-savvy audiences at Lollapalooza India 2023. Keep your streak going like never before with the gazillion snappable moments at this iconic festival!

Spearheading Lollapalooza India as the co-producer and promoter for the festival’s Indian edition, BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination, has been at the forefront, bringing various live entertainment acts across formats and scale, elevating the live entertainment ecosystem one event at a time. The entertainment platform has been working towards building this ecosystem at par with the world by cultivating a strong, digitally-savvy consumer base of young discerning audiences that are always on the lookout for world-class experiences, live entertainment on-ground and bespoke events across genres and formats be it music, comedy, performances, theatricals and more. This has created an opportunity for like-minded brands across sectors and industries to invest their energies towards strategic, brand-building investments that are placed in the heart of the entertainment ecosystem and build a community of relevant audiences that fit the bill for brands looking to build a new, savvy and valuable consumer community for the longer term.

With the crème de la crème of global and Indian brands coming together to create the Lollapalooza India 2023 experience for consumers and fans alike, the world’s most diverse music festival is certainly one that is not to be missed. Featuring over 40 artists, 4 stages and over 20 hours of unforgettable live music, art and culture, Lollapalooza India 2023, will be a treat for Indians and Asians all across offering not just music, but also a cultural experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more to be witnessed in India.