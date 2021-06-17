KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty roped in as brand ambassadors for NUMI

NUMI Paris, the French luxury eyewear brand, newly launched in India today announced Actor Athiya Shetty and Ace Cricketer KL Rahul as their brand ambassadors. The talented and gorgeous actor along with the accomplished cricket player have been roped in by NUMI Paris to promote their stylishly handcrafted eyewear collection. Further, NUMI Paris has pledged to support the L V Prasad Eye Institute with every purchase of a pair of NUMI’s.

Commenting on the association Athiya Shetty said, “I am delighted to collaborate with a brand like NUMI Paris. Their ethos celebrates precision and class, something that has been an inherent part of my outlook, be it in films or outside of it. I can’t wait to see the magic we create together.” KL Rahul added, “I am super excited to be welcomed into the NUMI Paris family. NUMI has all the attributes that I always look forward to when I indulge in a brand. And I am happy to share that NUMI is the perfect extension of my personality.”

Jean-Phillipe Chilet, the Directeur du Development Commerciale for NUMI Paris adds his thoughts, “NUMI Paris is extremely lucky to have youth icons like Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul on board. They both are talented artists in their own right and people look up to them because of their style and their sense of relatability. We are looking forward to a long journey with them.

The campaign featuring Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul is set to launch on 16th June 2021 across various digital & social media platforms and on their dedicated website. In addition, Numi has partnered with Hotstar for the broadcast of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final to be played between India and New Zealand, and as part of this association, the campaign shall be aired across the medium through the duration of the big-ticket event.

