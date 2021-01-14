Jaswinder Singh joins TV9 Network as VP, Special Projects and Events

Prior to this, events industry veteran Singh has worked with Wizcraft and Jagran Solutions and has managed some of the globally acclaimed IPs and properties around the world

Updated: Jan 14, 2021 8:32 AM
Jaswinder Singh

Betting big on events vertical as an incremental revenue stream, TV9 Network has onboarded Jaswinder Singh as Vice President, Special Projects and Events. With a rich experience of over 18 years in handling events, Singh will lead the network’s effort in creating marquee experiential revenue-led initiatives.

Having worked with the best in the industry like Wizcraft and Jagran Solutions, Singh has managed some of the globally acclaimed IPs and properties around the world. Before joining TV9 Network, he was with Zee Media’s Innovation cell where he was part of a team that won many accolades for creating client-led custom events.

Welcoming Singh to TV9 Network, Raktim Das, COO, TV9 Studio (Digital and Broadcasting), said: “We are glad to have Jaswinder on board as one of the key pillars to drive our events vertical. I am sure he will bring value, enterprise and innovation in creating some benchmark initiatives never seen before in the industry.”

TV9 Network is India’s No. 1 News Network with five regional language channels - TV9 Telugu, TV9 Kannada, TV9 Marathi, TV9 Gujarati and newly launched TV9 Bangla – and the national Hindi news channel, TV9 Bharatvarsh.

